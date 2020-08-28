By TOM FENTON
The Osseo School Board voted 4-1 in favor of starting the 2020-21 school year with a distance learning model in emergency meeting on Friday morning, Aug. 28. The meeting was conducted virtually and each board member was in attendance via Zoom.
The school year will start Monday, Sept. 14, under the distance learning model and continue for two weeks. The district plans on resuming under the hybrid model Monday, Sept. 28.
In a stark contrast from the Aug. 25 meeting, a five-hour marathon, Friday’s meeting was a straight-to-the-point session, lasting 25 minutes. Board members Mike Ostaffe, Tanya Simons, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones and Kelsey Dawson-Walton all voted in favor of Superintendent Cory McIntryre’s recommendation. Heather Douglass was the lone dissenting vote.
On Tuesday night, McIntyre’s recommendation of starting the year with a distance learning plus model until Oct. 14 and resuming with a hybrid model on Oct. 19 failed to pass by a 3-2 margin. The shortened distance learning model led to Ostaffe and Simons voting in favor of the plan after casting dissenting votes on Tuesday.
Check back for more updates.
