The Osseo School District will be implementing a hybrid learning model when the 2020-21 school year starts next month. The school board voted unanimously to adopt the hybrid model at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4, following Governor Tim Walz’s guidelines under the Safe Learning Plan that will use a combination of in-person and distance learning when classes resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Walz announced the guidelines for K-12 schools in Minnesota should follow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference on July 28. That model gave schools the options of full in-person learning, a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, and a full distance learning plan. The guidelines are based on how many positive cases are diagnosed in a school district’s county over a 14-day period.
The Osseo district currently falls into the hybrid model, which also was recommended by Superintendent Cory McIntyre and a committee of staff members. Osseo will use the hybrid model at all grade levels, including pre-kindergarten. That decision was based on Walz’s order that school districts which have 20-29 new positive cases over a 14-day period in the county the school is in follow the hybrid model. Only those districts in counties with 0-9 new cases in a 14-day span could begin with all in-person learning. These parameters could change as the number of positive coronavirus cases change.
The board also approved a “Distance Learning Academy” that will be available to students and staff who do not want any form of in-person learning. Board chair Mike Ostaffe said those who decide on this model continue with it for the entire year to help with planning, though they can ask to opt out after each trimester.
“There were obviously a lot of questions, but none of the board members were against (the recommendation),” Ostaffe said. “The superintendent and his cabinet of staff members have worked on this since the beginning of June, and he gave a thorough plan so we can be ready to go in five weeks.”
At the beginning of the meeting, McIntyre stressed the importance of the board making a decision that evening to give students, parents and staff ample time to prepare.
“I want to acknowledge how complicated and how complex this situation is,” McIntyre said. “There are no easy answers. Districts all over the state and country have been wrestling with this, and it’s really hard to find a solution that everyone will agree on. There is clearly a large range of beliefs on what we should do.”
The district surveyed families from June 26 through July 8 on their returning to school preferences. In that survey, families narrowly preferred in-person learning to the hybrid model by a 68 to 66% margin. None of the groups surveyed preferred distance learning as the first option.
“We had extensive talks and surveyed family and staff members about their preferences,” said Barb Olson, the district’s director of school communications. “All Minnesota school districts will be following this model that provides the framework through the Safe Learning Plan.”
Program features
Students will be divided into “A” and “B” groups and will attend class in-person on rotating basis – Group “A” on Monday and Wednesday, Group “B” on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday is designated for staff to plan, collaborate and create digital content, and students will engage in project-based learning. Staff will be available five days per week, and all learning will be assessed using standards-based grading.
“We’re following the ‘ABAB’ model because it allows us the most days for instruction,” Olson said. “That’s one of the reasons this model makes the most sense for us.
Olson said plans are in place to have more live real-time instruction this fall compared to what they experienced when schools were forced into distance learning in March. She added they hope to be clearer on when the real-time instruction will occur.
“We learned from the experience in March what to do better this fall,” Olson said.
“I think we learned a lot of what worked and what didn’t,” Ostaffe said. “What we learned (in the spring) will definitely be taken into account.”
A detailed recap of what the hybrid model involves is available on the school’s website at district279.org. The main page on the website features the “Ready To Restart” plan in detail. Olson said they will be working this week on a “FAQ” page to help address specific concerns.
