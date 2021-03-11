At the Osseo Area School Board meeting on Feb. 23, several students and adults addressed the board and expressed frustration that, to their knowledge, Hmong heritage levels two, three, and four will not be continued next year on 279 Online, the district’s online school program.
Since the meeting, the district has decided to offer all four levels of heritage Hmong and Spanish next school year on 279 Online.
On March 2, the district finished their staffing process for 279 Online, which is when they determined where they will allocate teachers for the classes in that school, including all levels of heritage Hmong and Spanish.
According to Barb Olson, Osseo Schools Community Relations Director, when the district began planning the curriculum catalog for the online school in January, they listed only level one heritage language courses in the course registration catalog.
Soon after releasing the catalog, however, they heard from students in the district’s Distance Learning Academy (DLA), where all four levels of heritage language courses are offered, that they would like to have similar classes available in 279 Online.
At the same time, the district was working through their annual staffing process, which decides how many teachers are allocated based on how many students register for individual courses.
While they don’t have a fixed number of students who would take higher-level heritage classes, based on feedback received from students and adults during and before February’s school board meeting, the district chose to offer all four levels of heritage language courses in 279 Online next year on March 2.
“We are very proud of our heritage language program and we want to expand it,” Osseo superintendent Cory McIntyre said at the school board meeting.
This decision to offer all four levels of heritage Hmong is important for many students around the district.
Jocelyn Fang is an 11th grader at Park Center High School and in the Distance Learning Academy. As the first member of her family to attend the Hmong heritage program at Park Center and DLA, Fang knows the importance of embracing her culture.
In ninth grade, she said she was not the best Hmong speaker, and often came late to class. But in the last two years, she has learned to love being in Hmong class and is now one of the first students to arrive.
“Being in this class has been the most memorable part of my high school career,” Fang said. “The class didn’t just teach me about my culture, it also taught me life skills and more importantly, my identity in my voice.”
Rocky Lo also attends the Hmong heritage program at Park Center High School. He sees this program not just as an educational environment, but a place to develop life-long friendships with fellow students and teachers.
“This class is family,” Lo said. “It is a place that feels safe for Hmong students.”
Michelle Cheng works for the Coalition of Asian-American Leaders (CAAL) as lead organizer for education. Cheng’s grandparents live in Laos, and since they only speak Hmong, communicating with them requires an extensive background in the language. While Cheng speaks and writes Hmong, her two siblings, who currently attend Brooklyn Middle School, don’t.
Her goal is that when her siblings attend Park Center High School, they will be able to learn more about their language and develop critical thinking skills. “I hope that the heritage language program continues to grow,” Cheng said.
Next school year, students like Fang and Lo will get their wish.
“We value the perspectives our students and families share with us, and we’re glad we are able to expand our heritage language offerings in 279 Online for next year to meet their interest in having access to higher levels than we had originally intended to offer,” Olson said.
Current DLA heritage language students and any other students enrolling in 279 Online for next year will be informed of the opportunity to register for the higher-level heritage language courses.
