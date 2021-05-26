With roughly two weeks of the school year left, the most abnormal and unprecedented nine months of education is about to come to an end. However, the COVID-19 policies that defined 2020-21 for the Osseo School District will remain in place until the end of the year, according to superintendent Cory McIntyre.
At the May 18 school board meeting, McIntyre said that even with the state lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals, Osseo Schools will continue to follow the state’s Safe Learning Plan, which requires masks to be worn in school buildings and buses until the last day of teacher contact.
The primary reason for the decision surrounds the inability to get large amounts of students vaccinated between now and the end of the academic year. Students under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and for students ages 12-15, most of them won’t be fully vaccinated, which is classified as two weeks after the final dose, by the end of the year. In addition, McIntyre said schools will need time to make policy and system adjustments to welcome back students fully in-person, without any restrictions.
In the meantime, McIntyre encourages anyone eligible to get the vaccine to do so. “Vaccinations are a critical pandemic mitigation strategy,” he said.
McIntyre added that he hopes by the start of next school year, things will look a lot more normal. “We’re hopeful we might be starting next school year fully in-person and without any restrictions,” he said.
