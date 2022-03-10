Osseo Schools condemn harassment at sporting events in wake of incidents

In wake of allegations of racial harassment being spoken and written at high school sporting events in the past few weeks, Osseo Area Schools released a statement Feb. 25 that condemns any form of harassment and reiterated that sentiment at the March 1 School Board meeting.
“In Osseo Area Schools, we stand together as one district to address scholar and spectator behaviors at athletic and activity events in our local communities that are racist, threatening, intolerant, and unsportsmanlike,” Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre said in a statement Feb. 25.
He went on to say, “We will not tolerate any behaviors, acts, or statements of racial, religious, and/or sexual harassment, mistreatment, or bullying of any kind. These behaviors directly counter our district’s commitment to building trustful, meaningful relationships. Osseo Area Schools is dedicated to creating safe, welcoming, and inclusive environments where no scholar experiences trauma or harm, along with all who attend athletic and activity events within our district and outside of our district. Osseo Area Schools will continue its commitment to uphold and protect the humanity of each and every scholar, family, staff member, and community member.”
On Feb. 15, students and fans of New Prague High School allegedly said racist taunts at a Saint Louis Park boys hockey game. That same day, New Prague fans allegedly imitated monkey noises and voiced racist remarks at a Robbinsdale Cooper girls basketball game towards Cooper’s Black players. Then Feb. 23, the Prior Lake girls basketball team decided to forfeit the rest of their season after a racist note was left in the equipment bag of a player. Earlier that week, St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale school districts agreed not to compete with New Prague High School over those separate racist incidents directed at their students.
“Recently students, schools and communities have experienced racist events that tell us we as school leaders have more work to do,” a statement from the Minnesota State High School League read from Feb. 24. “Mistreatment of anyone on any basis is not only intolerable, it is something we, as educational leaders, unequivocally condemn. Racial, religious, or sexual harassment is simply unacceptable in our schools. The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance. We commit to making every effort to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities. Together we will make a difference.”
Osseo School Board Chair Kelsey Dawson Walton also serves as the chair for the Association of Metropolitan School District, which is working with the MSHSL on an initiative to improve behavior at high school events as well as schools in general.
“We want to ensure that our students feel safe and supported in all situations with activities and athletics,” Dawson Walton said at the March 1 board meeting.
For students at high schools in the district, they feel reassured knowing that the board and district would support students if they are ever a victim of harassment.
“Hearing the district condemn [racial harassment] just makes me feel more reassured that if it does happen in our district we will see more changes. We do have [the board] to back us up and help us,” Osseo Senior High School student board representative Faith Suah said at the board meeting.
Whenever Suah hops in the student section for a basketball game, she said Osseo activities coordinator Bill Quan always reminds students that things are going to be tense but we will not disrespect the other school. “He makes it very clear that he does not and will not tolerate any disrespect for any school whether it is in our district or not,” Suah said.
“Just hearing about [racial harassment at games] is really sickening,” Maple Grove Senior High School student board representative Cal Thorson said at the meeting. “I don’t think anyone in the state of Minnesota wants that representing their school. I would never want that representing Maple Grove.”
