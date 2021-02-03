By Tom Fenton
The Osseo School District is taking the next step toward getting students back in their classrooms. In a special meeting of the Osseo School Board the morning of Jan. 29, the Board unanimously approved a recommendation to resume the hybrid learning model on a “rolling start” basis for secondary students.
Hybrid learning for grades 6, 7, 8, 9 and 12 will resume on Feb. 17; grades 10 and 11 return to the hybrid model on March 1. Intensive Special Education Services in grades 6-12 and the Osseo Area Learning Center is set to begin on Feb. 17.
There will be no school for secondary students, except those in the Distance Learning Academy, on Feb. 12 and 16 to allow staff to prepare for the transition. The two-week rolling start is necessary since no more than three grade levels are allowed in the building at the same time, according to Gov. Tim Walz’ Safe Learning Plan.
Superintendent Cory McIntyre made the recommendation based on the continuing decline in positive COVID-19 cases within communities in the district.
“We are confident in the (decreasing) case-rate data that has been coming in and we hope it continues to improve to the point we can more forward with more students in in-person learning,” McIntyre said. “I know how much work this is for students and staff moving between models, and it’s been tough.”
Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade returned to in-person learning full-time on Jan. 18, while grades 3-5 returned to buildings on Feb. 1.
“There is a lot to balance with this, and none of us envy Superintendent McIntyre’s position,” Board chair Kelsey Dawson-Walton said. “I am pleased of this recommendation to get our scholars back in school. It’s a big priority.”
New Board member Thomas Brooks reluctantly voted for the recommendation, citing concerns over the transition along with uncertainty over number of COVID-19 vaccine availability in the near-future.
STAFFING, TESTING, VACCINE UPDATE
Staffing issues also have continued to improve in conjunction with declining case rates. Staff members having to quarantine have decreased significantly, and all staff absences that required a substitute were filled.
The district also has made more convenient testing for COVID-19 available. Staff members at the elementary level were able to take a saliva test on-site starting Jan. 25. The program is available every other Monday and results are emailed to the staff member within 24-48 hours. This program will be available to staff at secondary schools on Feb. 22.
Almost 1,110 elementary staff had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 last week, with 214 having the opportunity the week before. School nurses accessed the vaccine through a state program, and additional staff members were expected to take advantage of a mass vaccine process at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Future vaccine opportunities at this time, McIntyre said, are unknown and out of the district’s control.
