By TOM FENTON
After a five-hour meeting on Tuesday night led to no resolution about which learning model to open the 2020-21 school year with in the Osseo District, Superintendent Cory McIntyre called for an emergency meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.
Unlike the Aug. 25 meeting, which was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Friday’s meeting will be online. School spokesperson Barb Olson said the meeting will be online because of the time it takes to prepare the facility due coronavirus requirements and the fact air conditioning system at the Osseo Education Center will be down due to a scheduled repair.
There is one item on the agenda: 279ReadytoRestart; Opening of School 2020 recommendation.
At the Aug. 4 board meeting, a proposal to start the school year using a hybrid model of distance and in-classroom learning was approved. Under that plan, students in pre-K through 12 would attend school in person on either a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday plan while using Friday for a project day.
At Tuesday’s meeting, McIntrye presented the board with a new proposal of starting the year with “Distance Learning Plus.” That plan would’ve had students learning at home with the option of coming to the school they attend, if necessary, to meet with a teacher. The plan was to use distance learning through Wednesday, Oct. 14 and resuming with the original hybrid plan after the MEA break Monday, Oct. 19.
McIntyre recommended the new plan because positive test numbers in the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center communities fell into the category of “distance learning only” under Governor Tim Walz’ Safe Learning Plan, which he unveiled during a July 28 press conference. The neighboring Anoka-Hennepin School District on Monday night voted to adopt a similar distance learning plan to start the year.
After more than four hours of discussion, it appeared the plan had momentum to pass despite the board agreeing that returning to in-person classes when safe is everyone’s goal. When the time to vote finally arrived just before 11 p.m., the motion failed 3-2 with members Mike Ostaffe, Heather Douglass and Tanya Simons casting dissenting votes.
The meeting will be available for public viewing at: https://www.district279.org/about-us/school-board/meeting-materials.
