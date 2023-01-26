The Osseo School Board met on Jan. 17 for a special meeting to address the multiple unresolved elections for the chair, vice chair and treasurer board positions.

The initial two rounds of voting for the chair position resulted in a 3-3 tie between Jacquelene Mosqueda-Jones and Tanya Simons, the same result as the week before when the voting process first took place. This meant the issue would be postponed until the latter part of the meeting.

