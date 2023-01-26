The Osseo School Board met on Jan. 17 for a special meeting to address the multiple unresolved elections for the chair, vice chair and treasurer board positions.
The initial two rounds of voting for the chair position resulted in a 3-3 tie between Jacquelene Mosqueda-Jones and Tanya Simons, the same result as the week before when the voting process first took place. This meant the issue would be postponed until the latter part of the meeting.
Mosqueda-Jones was then named vice chair of the board following Heather Douglass’ withdrawal from that race. The two nominees had tied with three votes each at the previous school board meeting. Despite now being vice chair, Mosqueda-Jones remained a nominee for the chair position.
Douglass was then nominated by Mosqueda-Jones for board treasurer, a position she then won as the only nominee.
Another vote was then held for the position of chair, resulting in another 3-3 tie between Mosqueda-Jones and Simons. This means the voting will once again be pushed to the next meeting of the School Board.
Proceeding that vote, both nominees made comments regarding their nominations.
Simons, speaking first, reiterated her dedication to the student body and the strategies the board has put in motion.
“As I look at where we’re at today, I remain committed to the common purpose to ensure our strategic plan is achieved in the life of each and every scholar and to seeing our strategic priorities realized,” she said.
Simons also noted that there as aspects of past board behavior that she considered below standard, something she wished to address as chair.
“In many recent instances, board practices and approaches have not operated to the level of the standards of board leadership set forth by the Minnesota School Boards Association and to the level of leadership and transparency expected by those we are elected to serve on the behalf of,” she said.
Mosqueda-Jones emphasized her experience when her opportunity to speak came.
“I have spent 30 years researching evidence-based practices. I have spoken to scholars and I have worked with scholars from every demographic and I have worked with families.”
Mosqueda-Jones also noted aspects of her experience that were not brought up in detail in the initial day of voting.
“One thing I did not mention last week is that I am a licensed parent educator,” she said. “What that means is that knowing how to engage the community and families so that we can work in partnership, together, to make sure that our scholars have the best possible experience.”
