At the June 21 Osseo School Board meeting, the board passed the LGBTQIA+ History and Culture Resolution by a 4-2 vote. Board members Heather Douglass and Tanya Simons voted against the resolution and board members Kelsey Dawson Walton, Thomas Brooks, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, and Tamara Grady voted in favor of the resolution.
The resolution, co-authored by Brooks and Grady, laid out statements and operational plans related to implementing this district-wide policy. “We are committed to creating environments for our transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive youth to not experience trauma and harm and to show up as their full authentic selves as stated in our district vision to unleash and enhance the brilliance of our scholars to thrive and change the world,” the resolution said.
Some of the operational plans noted in the resolution include: the Osseo Area School Board declaring June as Pride Month
Recommitting to practices within the District that protect and affirm transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive scholars. This includes the full implementation of the Gender Inclusion Policy, support for Gender Sexuality Alliances (GSAs) and Queer Straight Alliances (QSAs) in schools, professional development for all school staff, and gender-affirming curriculum and pedagogical practices.
To elevate the voices of LGBTQIA+ scholars and staff to help dismantle systemic barriers in our school district by establishing an LGBTQIA+ employee affinity group and establishing an LGBTQIA+ advisory group. This committee will advise the district administration and school board on structural barriers, inequities, and the lived experience of LGBTQIA+ scholars and their families.
Ensuring there is adequate initial and ongoing support for the Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Achievement, and the Equity Department to implement an intersectional approach to systemic barriers to equity of all forms.
Require system leaders to measure disparities and track district performance to inform progress LGBTQIA+ disparities through policy, practice, and pedagogy.
Ensuring that all facility design standards include increased privacy and greater student choice in restrooms and locker rooms.
Setting aside a full month before June during each academic year (October) to observe LGBTQIA+ History and Culture Month because it is essential for our education system to teach the experiences, honor the history, and highlight the contributions of transgender, gender expansive and non-binary people
Provide resources for families/caregivers in the district to understand and talk with their scholars about LGBTQIA+ identities.
Inviting the community to join in the celebration by raising the LGBTQIA+ Progress Pride flag on June 1st at all district buildings and in the school board room as a symbol of support to our LGBTQIA+ students, staff, and their families.
Board thoughts
As the fifth-largest school district in the state, Osseo, according to the resolution, serves a self-reporting population of 2.7% of students who are transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive, and 20% of students who identify as LGBTQIA+.
For those who voted in favor of the resolution at the meeting, a big catalyst for this policy was the need to support students who are bullied or harassed because of their gender identity and sexual orientation.
“As a school board member, I take seriously our board’s commitment to create safe, welcoming, and inclusive learning environments for each and every student in Osseo Area Schools,” Grady said. “Our scholars are asking us to stop the bullying based on their LGBTQIA+ identity.”
According to the resolution, 52% of LGBTQ youth enrolled in middle or high school reported being bullied either in person or electronically in the past year.
“The school district strives to provide programming and facilities where all students feel safe and supported,” the resolution said. “Osseo Area Schools seeks to eliminate transphobia and homophobia in any form and is committed to examining our own practices, procedures, and policies to identify structural barriers that are embedded and perpetuated in the educational system. The problems of society are mirrored in schools, and these problems can only be fully addressed with a united effort of community and school coming together for the betterment of our student’s future.”
Those who did not vote for this resolution had questions and concerns related to the content of the policy. Some of her concerns mentioned at the meeting included the source of the funds for several operational plans, and the lack of public input and parent involvement on when to share information with students at age-appropriate levels, and the unclear curriculum component.
“I’ve been very clear on resolutions in the past that I cannot vote for action items that aren’t clear on what we’re actually implementing,” Simons said.
However, Douglass reiterated to the packed crowd of community members and other board members that she wants the schools to be a safe and welcoming place for all students, even though she may not support this resolution.
Douglass said that she and Grady had a healthy discussion about the resolution before the meeting, and found a commonality around keeping students safe from bullying and harassment. “Even though we don’t always agree on everything, we recognize the areas we do agree on, and where we find commonality,” Douglass said. “It is important that we continue to build upon our common interest and areas of agreement.”
This policy represents a catalyst of change for students all around the district for those in support. “This policy has been a long time in the making,” Brooks said. “As a board, it is our job to make sure we are focused on the education of each and every scholar in our district; to create an environment to unleash the brilliance of every single scholar,” Mosqueda-Jones said.
“This resolution will make a huge difference in the lives of each and every scholar,” Dawson Walton said. “We’re going to create a welcoming environment and make everyone feel like they belong in this school district. That is for certain.”
