A proposed gender inclusion policy was introduced at the Osseo School Board meeting on June 22.
The proposed policy would require that school officials follow several guidelines, including “respecting all students’ sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and gender nonconformity,” and “identify and address students by their preferred names and pronouns that align with their gender identity.”
There will be a four-week period between the first reading on June 22, and the second reading, at which time the School Board may vote whether or not to adopt the policy. The board will use this month-long period to facilitate opinions and thoughts from district community members.
Several district residents spoke at the meeting, both in favor and against the policy.
“I feel it is detrimental to go along and let children assume to be the other sex,” district resident Sharon Hedman said. “I respectfully ask the school district not to approve the policy.”
Luca Groppoli, a district resident, said at the meeting that she was transgender for 30-plus years but now is not, yet confessed she was the most suicidal during that time. “It was not a life that was very good for me at all,” she said. Now she does pastoral care for people who are same-sex attracted and said she is not in favor of adopting the proposed policy. “Are we going to have a bathroom for every person individually in every school in Minnesota?... I am not for this policy.”
Maple Grove residents Jason and Melissa Voronyak are parents of their 13-year-old son who is transgender. Jason Voronyak said that from the minute his son could express himself, he acted and wanted to dress like a boy, beginning at age three. “He didn’t want to be a woman because he felt like a boy inside,” he said. In fourth grade, Jason and Melissa’s son wanted to change his pronouns from she/her to he/his, and the Catholic school he attended at the time was unsupportive, according to Melissa. So his parents pulled him out of the Catholic and into the Osseo School District, where teachers and students now use his new pronouns and for a while, didn’t even know he was trans.
In sixth grade, he told some of his friends he is trans, but Melissa Voronyak said he generally doesn’t tell anyone. Jason and Melissa support the proposed policy because they want other trans and gender non-conforming students and their families to rest easy knowing that the district supports them.
“As parents, we worry every day about kids finding out and beating our son up or harassing him,” Jason Voronyak said. “Our family and other families will sleep a lot better at night if the district adopts a gender inclusion policy.”
Meg Knodl also supports the gender inclusion policy. Knodl and her husband Kevin have an 8-year-old daughter, Eleanor, who attends third grade Rice Lake school. Meg said she and Kevin regularly talk with Eleanor, who is not trans or gender-nonconforming, about how some kids in school have two moms and some have two dads and how to use the correct pronouns with her friends.
Meg Knodl hopes that this policy will help others be inclusive and respectful towards gender-nonconforming and trans students. “Having a gender inclusion policy will ensure that teachers and staff and students are all respecting those students who are gender nonconforming,” she said. “We want families of gender-nonconforming and trans students to feel safer and more confident that their students are protected from hate.”
