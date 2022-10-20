The Osseo School Board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, Sept. 27, saw the introduction of the year’s new student school board members.
They include Park Center’s Maawata Kamara, Osseo Senior’s Linnea Noeldner, Maple Grove’s Timur Usenov, and 279Online’s Priyah Moua. Kamara and Moua are juniors, while Noeldner and Usenov are seniors.
The new student school board representatives attended the first portion of the meeting and discussed several topics with the Osseo School Board, including their first impressions of the budgetary information they were shown and a discussion about students accessing medications from home at the nurse’s office. A motion was later passed making adjusts to school district rules about students and the handling of non-prescription medications to align with the state statute.
Member highlights
The meeting also provided an opportunity for multiple board members to highlight the start of the 2022-23 school year, including student gatherings, athletics, and in-class stories to illustrate a positive return to schooling.
Some key stories included a visit from a group of Ukrainian students, who visited Park Center High School and Osseo Senior High as part of U-Lead, and a congratulations to 32 seniors at Osseo Senior High who scored 30 or higher on the ACT. Stavya Arora, Andrew D. Ladhani, and Srikar Palani, who all reached the became semi-finalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship.
Treasurer Tanya Simons also noted that $12,000 was raised at a District 279 Foundation 5k event held at the end of August. Simons also noted the foundation has raised more than they had expected when budgeting.
Financial presentations
The evening ended with multiple financial presentations. Director of Business Services Kelly Benusa detailed the compared revenue, expenditures, and funds from 2021 to 2022 and looking forward into 2023. Of note, actual revenue came short $14,935 of the budgeted revenue, the actual being $256.71 million. Revenue from property taxes, special education, and investment earnings included some key areas that were short of budgeted projections.
The 2022 expenditures were $4.5 million under budget. While salaries were over budget by $217,054, transportation, utilities, and staff expenditures were among areas that came under budget. Reasons for this included a new contract for type III transportation, changes to learning models due to COVID-19, and energy efficiency tactics.
Data shown reflected that based on current trajectories, revenue is set to be outpaced by spending more intensely over the next few years, with revenue having been larger than spending in 2021. A similar trend was noted for fund balance projections toward 2027. Benusa noted that legislation would need to be revisited to adjust to these trends.
Executive Director of Finance Operations John Morstad discussed the proposed property tax levy for 2023, which would see a $13.66 million increase to $115.77 million. The preliminary levy proposal was approved, though the final say on the details of the levy will not be cemented until December.
A motion was also passed to approve the new negotiated contract between Teamsters Local 320 and School District 279, relating to custodial employees following the end of the previous agreed terms last June.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.