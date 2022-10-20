The Osseo School Board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, Sept. 27, saw the introduction of the year’s new student school board members.

They include Park Center’s Maawata Kamara, Osseo Senior’s Linnea Noeldner, Maple Grove’s Timur Usenov, and 279Online’s Priyah Moua. Kamara and Moua are juniors, while Noeldner and Usenov are seniors.

