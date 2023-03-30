The ISD 279 School Board met March 21 to discuss recent events and upcoming projects for Osseo Area Schools. School staffing, recent policy changes at the state level, and the district’s plans to tackle social issues and inequality were all discussed.
Educational Support Professionals
Becky Hespen, an educational support professional, spoke at her the second consecutive School Board meeting last week to discuss the staffing issues she sees for people in her role across the school district.
As in her last visit, Hespen discussed the staffing and retention issues the district has had. According to Hespen, the district has now hired 167 education support professionals, while facing 96 resignations. That’s a loss of 57%.
“We can’t continue to do [this] and still do what we need to do. Without staff to teach and support, the mission of the district has no chance for success,” Hespen said. “It’s dire. I don’t know how else to put it. It’s hard to get people to work here when we get a wage increase and we’re taking home less money. It’s hard to work here when you have to tell people you either need a two-family income or are going to need to work two jobs or more.”
Superintendent Budget
At the end of his presentation on recent news across the district, ISD 279 Superintendent Cory McIntyre commented on how the district may be affected by new policies being presented at the state level
“While there are many really good policy ideas being discussed right now, the total cost of the ones existing as of a couple of hours ago at least, would cost our district about 25 million dollars without additional funding. The governor’s proposal for funding is about 17 million dollars.”
Superintendent McIntyre noted that there was a need for funding for other missions, including new contract negotiations with staff.
“That new funding that we may get from the state at this point in time would not even pay fully for some of those new initiatives and policies, and leaves no new money for contract negotiations for our employees and really providing that competitive compensation to show we value our employees.”
Promoting inclusive participation
The School Board meeting concluded with a presentation on one of the district’s vision cards for improving schooling. Assistant Superintendent Bryan Bass described the goal of Strategic Direction C: “Promote inclusive participation of our communities and provide timely, relevant, and easily accessible communication.”
Strategic Direction C has three learning work initiatives: site communication tools - best practices, legislative action committee, and pilot and expand monthly family engagement experiences.
Strategic Direction C has four implementation work initiatives: year one of the districtwide communication plan, year two of the family and community engagement plan, phase two of the Radically Investing in Each and Every Scholar’s Excellence Committee, and improvement of the AIPAC/American Indian program.
The presentation then broke down the status of the strategic direction by analyzing family and community engagement, school to family communication, family to school communication, and perception of inclusive communication with families.
Bass noted that the three key lessons were learned regarding the next steps for the program after breaking down the data for Strategic Direction C. These lessons: continue selecting and sorting data that closely align with the strategic directions and high priority initiatives, explore ways to collect community specific information to better understand preferred engagement opportunities, and humanize the data and include student voices.
