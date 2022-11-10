Tuesday, Oct. 25, saw the Osseo Area School Board meet for the second time since the start of the school year, now with a few months of activities and news to discuss and explore.
The evening started with the student representatives from Park Center Senior High School, 279Online, Osseo Senior High School, and Maple Grove Senior High School all gave brief presentations on how the school has started for themselves and their respective schools.
The board also took up the following discussions.
Accessibility
Nicky Hemann was the lone audience member to take the opportunity to address the school board, speaking to the School Board about the area’s current educational resources for deaf or hard of hearing students.
Hemann explained that the District 279 schools currently use SimCom for deaf students, instead of American Sign Language (ASL). His, whose daughter is deaf, further explained that SimCom is an abreviated system that lacks the full grammar structure of ASL and asked that the school board look into making ASL a part of its resources for deaf or hard of hearing students.
The opportunity to address the school board portion of the meeting does not include time for responses from the board.
National Merit
In other matters, Madeleine Fahey, Siena Maciej, Lauren Recker, Carter Sheard, and Samantha Longenecker were all acknowledged at the meeting and congratulated for becoming 2023 National Merit Commended Students.
All of the students are from Maple Grove Senior High School except for Longenecker, who attends Osseo Senior High.
Indigenous education
Multiple topics were presented by Vice Chair Jackie Mosqueda-Jones on Indigenous topics, in relation to Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, which is November.
The Indigenous Language Summer Institute, which has worked recently with students and community members to learn more about the Dakota and Ojibwe languages. Mosqueda-Jones noted that there plans to collaborate with an immersion school in Duluth next summer.
In relation, there were also updates on the tribal sovereignty lessons that are now available, which are an educational opportunity for pre-k to fifth grade students. In these lessons, students learn more about the complex political systems around tribes and the topic of tribal sovereignty in general.
Strategic Direction E
The evening was in large part used for a presentation led by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Bass. This was a monitoring report for the Strategic Direction E Initiatives, a project to improve the quality of education and resources provided to students of racial and ethnic minority groups in Osseo Area School District 279.
The “vision card” for direction E said, “Address, acknowledge, and reduce systemic disparities, barries, and inequities as we lead, develop and align our district toward continuous improvement.”
Bass noted the purpose of the presentation was to “receive information on baseline data for the High Priority Initiatives for Strategic Direction E.” He further explained that understanding the baseline information on the topic would be vital to understanding future progress, solutions, and questions as the initiatives continued.
A notable metric explored was the MCA proficiency levels in reading, math, reading progress, and math progress, as well as English language progress. Ratings were based on the median level shown in racial and ethnic groups. Osseo rated near the best of the compared school districts, which was Mounds View. Osseo had 40% reading proficiency, 30% math proficiency, 60% reading progress, 50% reading progress, and 53% English language progress.
