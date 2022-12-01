The Osseo Area Schools school board met Nov. 22, to discuss recent events and news ahead of the holiday break later that week.
The meeting began on a somber note. Mawata Kamara, Park Center’s student representative on the board, expressed her grief for the recent death of 17-year-old Syoka Siko, whom she described as a friend, in Brooklyn Park.
Board Chair Kelsey Dawson Walton joined in discussing how the loss of Syoka Siko affects the community.
“I wanted to say how important you are here, to our district, to our whole community, and what you represent. ... I’m really sick of this gun violence that’s happening in our communities. They’re taking our young people from us. They’re our futures and our world changers.”
Native American Heritage Month
Superintendent Dr. Bryan Bass discussed how area schools took part in National Native American Heritage Month through November, sharing a number of stories and examples.
Ceder Island Elementary School students took part in an assembly with Ethan Neerdaels, coordinator of Indian Education at the school, where they learned about the cultural importance of the Dakota language, as well as current efforts to improve people’s access to learning it.
Bass noted many schools created media center displays to bring attention to Native American authors. Students at Brooklyn Middle School learned to make recipes from The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen by Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley.
The Park Center Outdoor Adventures class also took part in an outdoor experience at Baker Outdoor Learning Center in Maple Plain, building shelters and learning about Native American hunting and gaming traditions.
Local Educators
Laurie Johnson, of Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts, and Norma Nistler, of Osseo Senior High School, were named as finalists for the 2022-23 Education Support Professional of the Year award.
2021 Audit Results
A presentation was given by James Eichten of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A. on the audit for the 2021 fiscal year. Eichten noted that the audit resulted in a clean opinion of the single audit of federal awards, and no noncompliance issues were found regarding Minnesota legal compliance or the internal control and compliance financial audit.
Eichten also shared that the audit showed positive results in terms of the statewide fund balances, which were consistent from 2015 to 2020, before increasing in 2021 following the use of remote learning.
The presentation explored the revenue per ADM served metric, showing that the district received $17,000 to $18,000 in revenue per student served. The same numbers applied to the amount spent per student by the district. Eichten noted the results for the district were largely consistent with the rest of the state. Eichten added that this report also noted that Maple Grove had shown strong debt service management.
Election Levy Results
Kay Villella, Osseo Area Schools Director of Community Relations, presented information regarding levies that were included in the November elections pertaining to the Osseo Area School Board.
An operating levy and a technology levy were on the ballot, setting up future budgetary infrastructure for the school district. The operating levy passed with 54.42% of the vote, while the technology levy passed with 50.20%.
Turnout for the operating levy question was 62% of the total number of registered voters, while the technology levy question had a 59% turnout.
