The Osseo Area Schools school board met Nov. 22, to discuss recent events and news ahead of the holiday break later that week.

The meeting began on a somber note. Mawata Kamara, Park Center’s student representative on the board, expressed her grief for the recent death of 17-year-old Syoka Siko, whom she described as a friend, in Brooklyn Park.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments