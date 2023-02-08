The Osseo School Board addressed the district’s online school, made policy changes on meals and public data, and named a new board chair during its Jan. 24 meeting.
279 Online
The 279 Online school was at center stage throughout last week’s meeting. Two teachers from 279 Online spoke at the audience opportunity to address the school board portion of the meeting.
The first to speak was science teacher Natalie Strauss, who discussed the ways 279 Online continues to transform education through the use of technology 10 years after its inception in 2013.
The second teacher was Keith Rishavy, a social studies teacher, who presented testimonies from 279 Online students to the board, reviewing their educational experiences.
279 Online came up again later during the superintendent’s report. 279 Online art teacher Alejandra Colosimo was noted for her recent successes working with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Colosimo recently had her art featured by the team, making15 paintings to help showcase a new campaign launched by the Timberwolves alongside the NBA. Four of those paintings are on auction on the NBA website, with all proceeds going to the Timberwolves’ foundation, the Fastbreak Foundation.
Colosimo also worked on a shoe design project for the MC at Target Center.
Policies passed
Two policies were brought to a vote, presented by General Counsel Tim Palmatier. Policy 5.44 was covered first, as the board addressed required changes to school meals at Osseo Area Schools.
Due to changes to state law, school districts are now required to have a policy that addresses provisions of meals to students qualifying for free and reduced lunch, the collection of unpaid meal debts, and that includes requirements that staff protect the dignity of students by not shaming or ostracizing those with unpaid meal debts.
The board next addressed was Policy 7.22, relating to public data and data subject requests. A policy related to data requests is required by Minnesota statute, but Osseo Area Schools did not have one in place.
The policy presented was based on the current Minnesota School Board Association model and provided provisions for data requests that are deemed harassing or overly burdensome, though Palmatier noted the latter was considered a highly uncommon situation.
The two policies passed without further debate, 6-0.
Board chair
After multiple tying votes at previous meetings, Mosqueda-Jones was voted board chair in a 6-0 vote. This meant Mosqueda-Jones must renounce the vice chair position she won in a previous meeting.
Tanya Simons, who had been running for the board chair position, was then nominated for vice chair and won by default as the only nominee.
