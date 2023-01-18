The Osseo Area School Board held an organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, in which recently elected members took oaths of office and the process of voting for several positions, including a new board chairperson, began.

Acting board chair and former vice chair Jacquelene Mosqueda-Jones led Sarah Mitchell, Tanya Simons and Thomas Brooks in taking their new oaths of office.

