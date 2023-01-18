The Osseo Area School Board held an organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, in which recently elected members took oaths of office and the process of voting for several positions, including a new board chairperson, began.
Acting board chair and former vice chair Jacquelene Mosqueda-Jones led Sarah Mitchell, Tanya Simons and Thomas Brooks in taking their new oaths of office.
The process of nominating candidates for chairperson then began.
Both Sarah Mitchell and Heather Douglass nominated former Board Treasure Simons, while Thomas Brooks nominated Mosqueda-Jones.
In her statement prior to the vote for chair, Simons discussed the way her personal experience connects to her work and discussed education as an important tool.
“My passion for the work that we do is deeply rooted in my personal experience as a young person, seeing education as a pathway out of poverty and to support my family in the future,” Simons said. “It is rooted in knowing that the doors that were opened for me as a young person ... are the same type of doors that we must continue to open for each scholar. ... As chair I will ensure our work is always conducted transparently, focused on our mission, and centered on our scholars.”
Mosqueda-Jones’ statement focused on her experience working on and around the School Board, including her time as vice chair, as well as the role she has played on several committees.
“I have been through two comprehensive superintendent searches and am facilitating the current superintendent search. I am committed to working with every single board member to hire a superintendent that is able and passionate about continuing our mission through the strategic plan that we all set forth together. I am the type of leader this district needs as we continue to move forward with our strategic plan. I have shown that I’m a strong leader; I can make difficult decisions.”
Later, Mosqueda-Jones was also nominated by Brooks for the vice chair position, while Simons nominated Douglass.
The votes for both positions ended in 3-3 ties. Another round of voting took place at the end of the meeting, but both votes again resulted in 3-3 ties. The resolution was for both votes to take place again at the next relevant meeting.
Tamara Grady was reelected as board clerk, while Brooks was the only person nominated for board treasure, but declined the role.
