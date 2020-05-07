Facing a budget shortfall, the Osseo School Board considered two options for its 2020 revised budget at its Tuesday, April 28, meeting. The options included reallocating funds in the district (option A) or cutting staff positions within the district (option B).
According to the district, at this time, it has rescheduled commencement ceremonies for Saturday, July 25, at the U of M Mariucci Arena.
2020 REVISED BUDGET
Ron Meyer, executive director of financing and operations, presented the board with a revised budget for 2020.
“Our staff has been working diligently to understand the financial impacts related to the governor’s order for schools to move to distance learning,” he said. “With the governor’s announcement last week, distance learning will continue through the end of this school year. We are proposing this second revised budget to reflect some of these financial changes that we anticipate.”
There were two revised budget options presented to the board.
Option A uses state and federal funding provided to the district. There are a few exceptions where the district would not receive funding – special education funding, third party billing, donations/gifts, and activity fees for spring sports. This is a total decrease of $733,285 in funds coming into the district.
Meyer said to offset these decreases there would be a decrease in expenses incurred by the district through decreases in transportation/snow removal, other supplies/utilities, salaries/benefits, and a community education fund transfer. This is a savings of $733,285.
Meyer said the revenue decrease and the expenditure decrease, along with a transfer of $1.05 million from the community education fund, the total general fund impact would be $0.
There is a nutrition service revenue component to the first option. The majority of revenue is from sales of meals. The district is receiving reimbursement from the federal government for the free meals distributed each day. There is still an estimated loss of $2.98 million in revenue. To offset these expenses, the district is looking to save an estimated $1.89 million in saving through purchasing less food, not using the substitute staff, and delayed the purchasing of some capital equipment.
Meyer said the nutrition service summary shows an impact of a $1.09 million loss. He added the district had a $4.36 million fund balance as of June 2019, which still leaves money left for this year.
In the community education fund, there is a loss of $3.34 million. The losses come from no program fees. These decreases in the community ed expenses totaling $1.97 million. There are savings with staff salary and benefits, summer school savings and non-salary savings.
Meyer said with the decreases in revenues, savings in expenditures, and a general fund transfer of $1.05 million there would only be a $314,448 decrease in the fund.
He added this option includes no layoffs in the food nutrition or community education programs.
Option B includes staff reductions in community ed and nutrition service, but maintain programs. Meyer said unemployment expenses come from the general fund, and would be $433,787.
He added a fund transfer in this option for community ed would only be $482,425.
Meyer said this option provides a saving so $133,788 for the general operating/transportation fund, and decreases in food/nutritional services and community service funds, but also includes layoffs in the food nutrition and community education programs.
“We believe the budget reductions in option A are the best path forward because they can continue our operations efficiently and can be accomplished without impacting our general fund balance,” Meyer said.
Member Kelsey Dawson Walton thanked the staff for the report and supported option A.
Member Jessica Craig worried about funding option A and then having to possibly fund option B. She said she was not in favor of option A.
Boar chair Michael Ostaffe said he would like staff to bring more detailed information to the next board meetings for the board to plan for the summer months and the fall.
The board approved the option A for the revised 2020 budget. Craig voted against.
OTHER
In other action, the board:
APPROVED an agreement between the school district and 21 salaried professionals from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021.
APPROVED an agreement between the school district and 17 directors and confidential managers.
