Osseo School Board approves resolution mandating masks for start of school year

With the new school year just around the corner, the ever-present debate about COVID-19 protocols in schools is hitting a climax.
Earlier in the summer, with case rates plummeting and life looking like it was getting back to normal, it appeared schools would look significantly different than last year. However, in late August, many districts, like the Osseo School District, are preparing for some of the same policies used last year to mitigate COVID-19 spread in to start this academic year.
At a special school board meeting on Aug. 20, the board voted 4-2 in favor of a resolution that mandates universal indoor masking for everyone ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, in all school buildings to start the 2021-22 academic year on Sept. 8.
The backbone of the resolution was formed during a school board work session on Aug. 17, in which Osseo superintendent Cory McIntyre announced his Back to School Update, which focused specifically on his COVID-19 safety recommendations to the board. McIntyre began by stating his goal is to first and foremost keep students in-person and not revert to distance learning.
“In-person education and learning is critical to our scholars’ wellbeing and academic success,” McIntyre said.
Throughout the summer, Osseo Schools had over 1,800 students and 800 staff participate in summer programs and classes. McIntyre said four students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, with no known close contacts developing symptoms or testing positive. However, he then cited current case rate data from Hennepin County, which is labeled as a “high” transmission rate, and said the county is recording a rapid growth in cases.
“The infection rate due to the Delta variant has risen rapidly in the past few weeks,” McIntyre said.
With the data laid out to the board, McIntyre went into detail about his recommendation for COVID-19 procedures and protocols for the 2021-22 school year besides masks, which was eventually approved by the board.
These include:
• No vaccine mandate for students or staff.
• Three feet of social distance, when possible.
• Students, staff, and other community members stay home when sick.
• If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they are to self-isolate at home, along with the rest of their household.
• No contract tracing for confirmed cases. Instead, families of students will be contacted regarding a positive test from a close contact and told to monitor any symptoms, but schools will not be pulling kids out of class. Last year there were 5500 kids pulled out of schools due to being close contacts.
• Wash hands often and clean high-touch areas, minimize sharing of materials, and extend start and stop times to ensure fresh air is brought into the schools.
However, the point of order that required the most discussion among McIntyre and board members was regarding face coverings. McIntyre said that in a survey sent out to teachers, over 60% said the district should mandate indoor face coverings for everyone, including those vaccinated. And in 402 emails from community members, 77% wanted masks to be required and not recommended.
“This is very difficult,” McIntyre said. “No matter who you talk to, it is divided. Our board, our community is divided on it. My decision to bring the board this recommendation was not made lightly or quickly.”
In light of all the community response and public health data, the superintendent said that at least to begin the school year, he recommended that face coverings be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
“For me as superintendent, I cannot go against that public health guidance,” he said. “I side on using an abundance of caution and safety for the wellbeing of our students and staff. Ultimately I want us to be in-person and stay there. Hopefully, the mask requirement is short-lived, and will give us the best chance of in-person learning.”
At both the work session and the special meeting, board members passionately spoke out both in favor of the recommendation and against it. “Masking is something we all need to do in order to keep our kids in school,” board member Tamara Grady said. “I support a resolution to require universal indoor masking for all scholars and staff, including those who are vaccinated.”
“It is silly that we are making public health recommendations and requirements for our students when that should be a personal choice,” board member Heather Douglass said, who along with board member Tanya Simons voted against the resolution. “We should not be taking people’s choices away...I am disgusted at this board and at this administration for even making this recommendation. This is a profound loss to our district. We are taking away people’s choices in an unprecedented way.”
Board chair Kelsey Dawson Walton said regardless of what happens concerning mask-wearing, they were not going to get 100% approval of their decision. “No matter where we land on this, people are not going to be happy,” she said. “My concern is what strategies can we put in place to ensure we are in-person.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.