Inside the Osseo Educational Service Center Board Room, an impassioned debate reverberated off the walls for almost the entirety of the July 20 Osseo School Board meeting.
Community members filled the available seats in the room to participate in a discussion surrounding a new gender inclusion policy the board was set to vote on that night. After roughly 90 minutes of public comments and board dialogue, the school board voted 4-2 in favor of the gender inclusion policy.
Nearly a dozen audience members took the podium to voice either intense support or disapproval of the policy, and some simply spoke to calm any tension between both viewpoints.
Katie Zieba, a social studies teacher at Park Center and Osseo Senior High, spoke in favor of the proposed policy. An alumnus of the Osseo School District, Zieba credits what she learned in the district for who she has become. “This district truly formed a lot of who I am as an educator, a deep value of diversity, inclusion, a commitment to serving all members of the community, and pride in who we are,” Zieba said.
Zieba also discussed a concern from some that teachers will have a tough time remembering children’s pronouns, but for her, it will be as simple as remembering kids’ nicknames, allergies, or some of their favorite things that make them who they are. “All students deserve a structured environment where they can feel safe to ask questions, express themselves, and share aspects of their identities,” she said. Zieba will be teaching an LGBTQ studies course next year at Maple Grove and Osseo senior high schools.
Another community member to speak up in support of the policy was Kaitlyn Forster. Forster, the community life pastor at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, said schools need to be a place where kids can be free to be themselves and thrive. “Schools need to be safe places where students can learn who they are and what makes them come alive,” Forster said. “I support this policy because it offers clear statements, guidelines, and support for each student regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or gender nonconformity.”
For those who spoke in favor of the gender inclusion policy, many also spoke against it. Kelly Janssen took the podium and said she thinks the policy is dangerous and unsafe. For her, keeping biological boys out of girls’ locker rooms was a major reason to say no to this policy. She also claimed the public had not been properly informed of the policy discussion before the meeting. “I am not happy with how the school board is abusing taxpayer dollars by considering a dangerous gender inclusion policy without notifying the public properly,” Janssen said.
Tanya Westphal understood both sides that had passionately spoken. A mother of four kids in the district and a nurse of 24 years, she said she thinks the policy is truly about respecting one another, but acknowledged the lack of transparency included in the language and public dialogue, noting she just heard about the policy the day prior. “I don’t disagree with a lot of what is in the policy,” Westphal said. “What bugs me is the policy-making and how quickly you are doing it without any community feedback...I feel like the language is very broad. It is subjective versus objective.”
SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSION
According to Osseo Area Schools general counsel Tim Palmatier, since presenting the policy for first reading last month, the district received a “significant” amount of public feedback. Palmatier noted that they received roughly 70 responses in favor of the policy and about 20 against it.
School board member Heather Douglass began her comments by saying she supports equal access and opportunity for all students and staff, including gender-nonconforming students But, like Westphal, she believes the process of creating this policy didn’t meet the standard. “Creating a new policy without rigorous input from the affected stakeholder groups is reckless and irresponsible,” she said.
Douglass said she believes there have been no community listening sessions for policy feedback. “Bringing this policy forward for a second reading and vote without transparency or due diligence is setting a dangerous precedent,” Douglass said. “The leadership of this board is failing our student body and stakeholders by these standards.”
Douglass and fellow board member Tanya Simons both voted against the gender inclusion policy. Simons said the dialogue about whether or not it is good policy has become divisive. “This policy discussion has become very divisive. It has been positioned as you either support LGBT+ community members or you don’t,” Simons said. “So really, anybody who disagrees with any elements, the language, whether this is good policy, has been cast in the light as having hate and bigotry in their hearts. That is a dangerous place to have this district move to... I will not stand for that.”
Board member Thomas Brooks stands on the other side of the aisle. Brooks said he has been promoting the proposed policy on social media and had hoped to get it passed by Pride Month. Brooks mentioned during the meeting that he is a “proud, openly gay man” and when he was elected in November, met with LGBTQ students in the district to let them know he is here. It was then that he told the kids that a policy like this one will happen.
“To say this gender inclusion policy has been a long time coming is an understatement,” Brooks said. “More work still needs to be done...I plan to stand on the right side of history. I proudly support this gender inclusion policy.”
Board chair Kelsey Dawson Walton said she understands criticisms regarding the process and engagement with the community, but added she supports the policy because above all else, it’s about the students. “It is not about us as adults, it is about our young people,” Dawson Walton said. “We need to get to a place where our district is the premier school district in the state. We do that by ensuring all of our students are safe. We want each and every one of our students to be accepted and feel so good when they walk through our doors and to be supported.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.