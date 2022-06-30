Osseo School Board approves 2023 budget

The Osseo School Board approved the district’s 2022-23 budget at its June 21 meeting. The board approved a general fund balance of $72 million.
According to Business Services Director Kelly Benusa, the budget is separated into five funds including the general fund, food and nutrition services, community service, capital and debt service fund.
The general fund is projected to increase by 1.9% due to increases in tax financing, an increase in enrollment, raised special education revenue and more. Expenditures also increased by 4.8% due to the increase in stipends for staff of $1.9 million, an adjustment to expenditures to compensate for federal funded programs that will now need to be funded by the school and more. A $14.2 million deficit on the estimated $72 million general funds budget is projected for the 2022-2023 school year. This is a larger deficit than the school district was anticipating, but as of June 30, the district has an estimated savings of $86.1 million in the 2021-2022 fund balance and according to Benusa the district is within the recommended 5% fund balance deficit.
The total estimated revenue for the general fund budget is $261.5 million, the projected funds in the budget as of June 30 will be $86.1 million and estimated expenditures at $275.7 million for the estimated ending fund of $72 million.
The food and nutrition service fund has an estimated ending fund of $4.6 million, an estimated community service fund of $4.5 million, estimated capital fund of $4.7 million and estimated debt service fund of $3.5 million.
The food and nutrition services fund is projected to decrease in funding by $1.4 million due to less government funding. The community service fund is projected to increase by $449,000 dollars due to projected increase in enrollment and participation in school readiness programs. The capital fund is projected to increase by $218,000 due to a voter-approved levy. The debt service fund is projected to have a 5% decrease in revenue.
“This is a really complicated process,” Board Member Tamara Grady said about the work on the budget. “I not only appreciate you keeping up with trends of how things are going, but also doing the work of allowing the data to be easily accessible.”
Risk management presentation
Director of Facilities and Transportation Operations Troy Schreifels and Coordinator of Risk Management David Moredock presented school’s plan on risk management to the board.
The board looked at the risk management plan for emergencies for 2022-23 school year. The initiatives include an all hazard emergency response plans, building crisis response teams, 11 emergency drills per school year, a secure single point of entry system, panic alarms, visitor management system, emergency notification systems and enterprise level camera and card access system.
“Our schools are safe,” Moredock said. “Schools are safe because of the emphasis we place on creating safe and secure spaces and corresponding training for staff and students.”
The risk management plan also includes a Risk Emergency Management Advisory Committee, which includes community members, parents, guardians, students and district staff. The committee gives feedback on the risk management plan.
The school district has also implemented the Speak Up tip line where students, staff and visitors can report tips anonymously if they see anything suspicious. The tip line is posted around the schools. People may call in a tip at 763-391-8660 or complete an online submission form on the district’s website.
Risk management staff also conducts surprise visits to schools to make sure safety protocols are being followed and doors are properly secured.
Board Member Jackie Mosqueda-Jones asked if staff is trained at all in deescalation. According to Superintendent Cory McIntyre, it is not taught in risk management, but is taught in other teacher training.
“I appreciate the transparency that has been brought about in this discussion because I think it’s important people know what our protocols are what’s in place and that students are safe in our schools ahead of any questions or situations,” Board Member Tanya Simons said. “I think the more we can do to communicate like this the more we can build that trust.”
