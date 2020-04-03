The Osseo Area School Board unanimously approved a five-year contract for transportation services with First Student, Inc. and a five-year contract for supplemental transportation services with NorthStar Bus Lines, LLC during the March 24 Osseo Area School Board meeting.
Ron Meyer, Osseo Area School District 279’s executive director of finance and operations, said the district currently operates 160 buses, serving approximately 13,000 regular and special education students.
“Both of these agreements include an increase to the daily rate of 5.6% on the first year, 5% on the second year and 3% in the final three years of the contract. The First Student contract also includes a guaranteed increase for driver wages, which is essential to address the driver shortages that have existed for multiple years and provided challenges to our daily operations,” Meyer said. “To further address the driver shortage, we are recommending NorthStar Bus Lines as a supplemental provider to ensure that any future driver shortage does not interrupt getting our students to and from school safely and on time.”
According to the contract, administration and transportation staff members have worked to improve and refine the transportation requirements for Osseo Area Schools in the following areas:
1. An improved equipment standard that includes:
• Continued improvement on fleet age with shorter replacement schedules. The specifications will require that First Student and NorthStar purchase approximately $5 million in new buses over the term of the agreement.
• New vehicle equipment to include integrated safety seats, electronic stability control and back up cameras. Also, all small buses will include temperature control equipment (air conditioning) to meet the unique needs of students with IEP requirements.
• Propane fuel buses with up to 40% cleaner emissions and improved efficiency. We will continue to increase the number of propane vehicles in our fleet over the course of the five-year contract.
2. A new security and safety standard that includes:
• FirstView bus tracking that allows the school district, parents, and students direct access to status updates for their child’s school bus.
• New camera systems that will allow for Wi-Fi access and downloadable video review for quick access to important video clips that schools and administrators need.
• Insurance and liability coverages have been enhanced to include higher coverage limits and an umbrella coverage of $10 million per bus.
3. Enhanced driver training curriculum to educate and train drivers on positive behavior intervention strategies, restorative practices, the impact of race and equity, and safety training.
“I am very happy with First Student over the years,” School Board Member Jessica Craig said. “We have a very personal relationship with our bus drivers and I do appreciate the work that they do for us.”
Craig asked Meyer what money is going out from the school district during the current COVID-19 situation.
“The governor required continued salaried payments for our staff. The direction that they gave us was for our bus drivers as well; including our contracted bus drivers. We have worked closely with our vendors to determine what is the reimbursement to ensure that all of those bus drivers continue to get paid; as well as understanding and knowing that during this time, those buses are not operating,” Meyer said. “We haven’t determined the final amount but it is somewhere less than 100%, but it is ensuring that those drivers do get paid.”
Meyer went on to say that depending on how the future goes with COVID-19, they will continue to have conversations.
“We believe that this contract and the increases proposed will allow our vendors to attract and retain the highest quality drivers and other important staff,” Meyer said.
