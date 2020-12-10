New Osseo School Board member primed to make change

Thomas Brooks was well aware things weren’t rosy and perfect when he decided to throw his name in the hat for the Osseo School Board. And that’s just fine with Brooks, who is not one to run from a challenge.
Facing difficult decisions is nothing new to school board members in districts of all sizes, but 2020 presented issues no could predict as COVID-19 invaded the country, affecting learning models on an almost daily basis. Throw in racial tension and social justice issues that were magnified by the killing of George Floyd last summer, the importance of taking on the position increased tenfold.
If all goes as expected, Brooks officially began his new venture at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting. He was set to be sworn in during the meeting, which was conducted after this issue went to press.
Challenges aside, Brooks’ excitement level to get started is off the charts. At the same time, he knows that bringing change will not happen overnight.
“I am so excited to get started. I continue to be filled with tremendous gratitude to our district for trusting me with this role,” Brooks said. “I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to offer words of encouragement or share their story or work as it relates to opportunities in our district. I am optimistic about our district and the achievements ahead of us. So much of what we want in the district will take time — probably more than a couple years — but to get to a place where our families can see progress on a more regular basis would be a great start.”
Brooks won the special election of a two-year term to the board for the vacancy left by a resignation of a previous member. He has lived in Brooklyn Park for 10 years. His “A” job is a project manager for U.S. Bank, and he feels his previous experience with organizations such as the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission and the Minnesota Board of Social work will prove pivotal in getting things done.
One of the keys, he added, is the board working together with each other and Superintendent Cory McIntyre. He understands there will be widely differing opinions — which he welcomes — as long as it doesn’t lead to unproductive tension.
“Previous board experience is important in understanding there is an appropriate time and place for the board to carry out its primary responsibilities of being strategic, fiduciary, and forward-thinking,” Brooks said. “So much actually happens behind the scenes by district administration that it’s important to fully understand the differences in the role of a board member and, in this case, the Superintendent. “There is a line, and when respected, both the board and the Superintendent can most productively fulfill their duties on behalf of the public and our students.”
PREP WORK NEVER ENDS
The preparation process for Brooks started well before the election but has ramped up significantly since he earned 31.6% of the vote to win the position over several others. Like his fellow board members, he welcomes input from parents and community members.
“Every day has been full of learning and engagement opportunities,” Brooks said. “I am working to take in as much as I can and as quickly as I can through engagement with all of our various stakeholders. I’ve been busy meeting with the Superintendent, district leadership, community leaders, parents, students, and our educators.
“I was able to do a walk-through of a school just prior to full distance learning and look forward to an opportunity to visit more schools in 2021. I welcome the opportunity to hear from anyone involved in our district and encourage all of the invites to listen.”
A racially diverse district presents its own challenges. The Floyd incident rose tension statewide, and the Osseo District was no exception. A group of staff members formed a group demanding better racial awareness, something the Board granted with a resolution soon after.
Discussion and action on racial issues will remain a point of emphasis for Brooks during his tenure.
“Our school district is so culturally rich and diverse,” Brooks said. “The more we can leverage this diversity to meet our challenges, the better. I look forward to being a voice of compromise, but also working to keep us eagle-eyed on creating more opportunities for our kids and ensuring we move in a direction of having a rigorous and equitable education for every one of our kids in the district. Goals, milestones, and measurable results that are not limited to standardized test scores are where I am focused.”
Brooks said his new Board members have been “generally” supportive the election and strives for full and open communication.
“I personally reached out to each board member and had some great conversations,” Brooks said. There are still two current board members I have not yet heard from. “I am hopeful this changes in the months to come. It is critical for our district that we have board members who work together to meet the challenges facing our students and staff. This needs to happen both in and outside of the board room. A piece of advice that was shared with me was to ask questions. This is where I have been focused so far and will continue to dive deeper in learning over the next couple of years.”
