The St. Michael–Albertville School Board met to hear from teachers concerned about contract negotiations and to approve hiring additional special education staff and high school coaches.
TEACHER CONTRACTS
A large number of teachers attended the meeting to express their concerns about the ongoing contract discussions.
Several of them spoke to the STMA School Board at the beginning of the meeting.
Sarah Massmann, Special Education teacher at Big Woods, shared a quote from a parent of one of her students, “We have already made great strides with our child. The help from the staff at Big Woods has been amazing. My child would not be the child they are today without the help they have received from those teachers.
Massmann added, “I come to work each day for my students and I also deserved to be fairly compensated for the amazing, great helpful job that I do.”
STMA resident and teacher Sherri Patterson said that her children had received a quality education and she is proud of the reputation of the district. She urged the district to pay salaries that would encourage teachers who can make a lasting, positive impact on students to come to this district and stay here. Teachers also pointed out that they continually support passing school referendums and that district salaries need to compete with other elite districts in the area, particularly now that we are part of the Lake Conference.
Negotiations continue with a scheduled mediation session. The new contract with the teachers, when it is negotiated and adopted, will run for two years.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
In other news, Dr. Amy Larkin, Manager of Special Services, asked the Board members to approve hiring an additional full-time Special Education teacher at Albertville Primary and three and a half paraprofessional positions for several district schools.
In August 14 students identified as needing special education services had registered at Albertville Primary. By October that number had risen to twenty-five which is more than the maximum case load target levels. There is space in the building to divide the class but an additional teacher will be needed along with additional paraprofessionals.
New enrollments also require additional paraprofessionals at St. Michael Elementary and Fieldstone.
School Superintendent Ann-Marie Foucault reminded the Board that 55% of the cost of Special Education will be reimbursed by the State of Minnesota during the following year. The School Board agreed to the request.
COACHES
In further matters, High School Activity Director Keith Cornell asked the board to approve four new coaching positions.
Two half-time coaches will be hired to work with students after school on various skills. The training will take place in the STMA Dome. Participants will enroll and pay $25 each which will cover the cost of their coaches.
Cornell also asked for additional coaches for boy’s tennis and lacrosse. Last year there were 50 students playing tennis and he expects sixty this year. Therefore he would like to add a C squad coach to provide a team for the additional players. Similarly growing numbers of students wanting to play lacrosse indicates that an additional team be added to the program.
This will match the three tiered levels of neighboring high schools. In both cases, the additional activity fees will cover the costs of the additional coaches. The board approved adding these positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.