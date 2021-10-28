McIntyre gives COVID-19 update to Osseo School Board

Osseo School District Superintendent Cory McIntyre gave an update on the district’s COVID-19 status at the Oct. 19 school board meeting.
Regarding face coverings in schools, he cited the seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Hennepin County, as of Oct. 19, which was 227 and categorized as “high” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, if areas are in “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, face coverings are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status, which the district is following for the current masking protocol.
Osseo’s district seven-day case rate, according to superintendent Cory McIntyre, is higher at 312, with a positivity rate ranging from 6 to 8% among school-aged kids.
Among district schools, from Oct. 12 to 18, there were 57 new student COVID-19 cases and eight staff cases. In that same time frame, McIntyre said there were 254 “symptomatic” cases among students, which records any cold or flu symptoms regardless of COVID-19, and 23 staff cases.
Up to this point in the school year, the district has seen 343 positive COVID-19 cases in students and 57 in staff, along with 1,822 “symptomatic” students. With a large number of students showing cold and flu symptoms, a big concern for McIntyre and other school officials is the strain put on health offices around the district.
“The high volume of students and staff who have presented ill continue to put significant stress on our health offices and health staff,” McIntyre said. “We thank our nurses for their heroic efforts to start the year and keep us mitigating as well as we can each and every day.”
McIntyre also talked about a COVID-19 testing program that the district is offering for families who don’t have access to testing. Families can get a hold of take-home PCR tests for symptomatic students and with a parent’s permission. Students would be able to take the PCR test at home via a Zoom online meeting with Vault Health. Upon completion, the family would bring the test back to school and the district would ship it to Vault for test results. McIntyre said additional testing options, including BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests, are being ordered.
Regarding vaccinations, McIntyre said there will be an optional vaccination clinic for employees and their dependents ages 12 and older on Oct. 26 and Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the boardroom at the Educational Service Center. Appointments or walk-ins are welcomed. Booster shots are available for those who originally had the Pfizer series of the vaccine.
So far, McIntyre said three elementary school classrooms have had to quarantine at one point this year, but he is grateful for all the work done to keep in-person learning possible for students. “Thank you to our students, staff and parents, and visitors for continuing to work together to try to create the safest school environment we can during this challenging time,” he said.
