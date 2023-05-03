Maple Grove resident to receive the student athlete award on May 6

(Submitted photo)

Savannah McGowan has played basketball for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School since she was in seventh grade. She will receive the Athena Award for her athletic achievements Friday, May 5.

Each year, high schools around the area celebrate an athlete “who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.” This is the Athena Award, given to exactly one senior per participating school who has excelled in sports.

Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s Savannah McGowan was one of the two 2023 Robbinsdale Area Schools athletes selected to receive this award. Robbinsdale Cooper High School’s Bre Frazier was the other athlete.

