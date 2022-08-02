Local synchro swimmers recognized at school board meeting

At the July 19 Osseo School Board meeting, the board recognized two girls from the local synchronized swimming team.
Katie Knox and her duet partner Miel Honeck, members of the District 279 Synchro Gators, captured first place at the section meet and third place at the state meet last season. Knox, a graduated Park Center senior and four-year veteran on the squad, was the team’s only captain. Honeck, a Maple Grove sophomore, captured the award as a second-year athlete on the team.
The partnership’s duet routine was called “Good Vibes,” and it featured music from the Beach Boys and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.
Knox, who earned All-Conference honorable mention and an All-State academic award, also competed solo at the state meet, placing eighth. Honeck also helped the Gators, who are composed of 15 swimmers from the three district high schools, earn a gold academic rating last season.
This coming year, Knox will be attending St. Catherine’s University, majoring in chemistry. Honeck will be one of the team’s captains in 2022-23.
“Throughout the season, Katie and Mial improved their performances at each meet,” coach Amanda Jentink said at the school board meeting. “We were all so delighted to see them do so well after all of their hard work.”
