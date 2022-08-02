Local synchro swimmers recognized at school board meeting

(Screenshot courtesy of Osseo Area Schools)

Katie Knox (left) and Miel Honeck (right) stand with the members of the Osseo School Board during the board’s meeting on July 19.

At the July 19 Osseo School Board meeting, the board recognized two girls from the local synchronized swimming team.

Katie Knox and her duet partner Miel Honeck, members of the District 279 Synchro Gators, captured first place at the section meet and third place at the state meet last season. Knox, a graduated Park Center senior and four-year veteran on the squad, was the team’s only captain. Honeck, a Maple Grove sophomore, captured the award as a second-year athlete on the team.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments