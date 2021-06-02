Champlin Park seniors Alyssa Lo and Joshua Strong were announced as the school’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners for 2020-21.
The Triple ‘A’ Award was established in 1988 and is the most prestigious award issued by the Minnesota State High School League. It is given annually to two high school seniors who maintain a 3.0+ grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
ALYSSA LO
Lo has spent the past four years as a staple of the Rebels speech team. For someone who enjoys listening to people’s stories, she found herself right at home. Whether it was talking about her favorite music genre or how an issue connects with politics, Lo loved getting the chance to express herself in spoken word.
She has also been a part of the school’s vocal jazz ensemble for the past three years, as well as the theater department and vice president of the student council this year.
Lo learned lessons of perseverance during her two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma program, which had her take honors courses and write a 4,000-word final essay.
Next year, Lo will attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and begin studying biology on a pre-med track.
With her time at Champlin Park coming to an end, Lo encourages freshmen to be ready for change, which is not a bad thing. “High school is definitely a learning process,” Lo said. “You don’t come out as the same person. You learn so much, and you become different. And that’s okay. Other students are going through the exact same thing. Don’t be afraid.”
JOSHUA STRONG
As a standout in athletics at Champlin Park High School, Strong prides himself on being more than just an athlete.
While he might be best known for his play on the basketball court and football field, Strong has contributed to a variety of organizations during his last four years in high school. From being a part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes on Tuesday mornings to joining the National Honors Society starting his junior year, Strong got involved with as much as he could.
And that was on top of being a PSEO student at the University of Minnesota for the last two years. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each school day, Strong took classes in Minneapolis, and then made his way back to Champlin Park for basketball and football practices, which added busyness to his already packed schedule. “Commuting was the biggest challenge,” Strong said.
His athletic success in high school allowed him to receive scholarships for both football and basketball, but Strong ultimately chose to go to the University of Minnesota, Duluth on a basketball scholarship. Strong hopes that he can keep playing basketball at the highest level past college, possibly even professionally overseas. “I want to make the most out of basketball that I can,” Strong said. “I feel like I can be a pro. We’ll see what happens.”
While at Duluth, Strong will be taking classes at the business school, where he will major in entrepreneurship. Strong understands that even though he has lofty aspirations for his hoops career, having a college degree in something that he loves provides him with a foundation no matter what happens. “I have a good backup plan,” he said. “I don’t want all my eggs in one basket.”
For incoming freshmen, Strong encourages them to be confident in who they are and not let comparisons stop them from pursuing their dreams. “Don’t get caught up in what others are doing,” he said. “When you compare yourself, it can be demoralizing. Do what is best for you.”
As an African-American student, Strong sees what he has done during his time at Champlin Park as a representation not just of him but for his community, which has motivated him to work as hard as he has. “I’m representing more than myself,” he said.
