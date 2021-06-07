Osseo seniors Cole Harcey and Maggie McGuire were announced as the school’s Triple “A” Award winners for 2020-21.
The award was established in 1988 and is the most prestigious award issued by the Minnesota State High School League. It is given annually to two high school seniors who maintain a 3.0+ grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
COLE HARCEY
Harcey is a four-year athlete in track and field, and a three-year athlete in cross country, including being named a captain in the fall. While he enjoys aerobic sports now, he initially wasn’t into running. But the more he did it along with the friendships made, he fell in love with running. In fact, he has run every day since he started track and field.
He also plays percussion in the concert and marching bands.
Next year Harcey plans on attending the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering. He also got a scholarship for ROTC Air Force, which he will do during his time at Minnesota. “The discipline there will help me in my studies and other ventures,” Harcey said.
During his time at Osseo, Harcey appreciated being surrounded by people who were dedicated to their work, whether in music, sports, or any area of life. “There was a community of kids who are all super dedicated to their craft,” Harcey said. “Seeing people do their hardest pushes you to be better.”
In all the hard work there are always times of laughter and fun. Harcey made the bold decision to get a mullet haircut in February, and as a result, has been called ‘mullet guy’ by countless track teams. But that choice epitomizes Harcey’s advice for incoming freshmen. “Do not be afraid to put yourself out there,” he said. “If you have a thought about doing something, do it. It doesn’t matter what people think.”
Harcey also credits having a good assortment of variety in what he did during the last four years. “Balance is the key to having a good experience in high school,” he said.
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Over the past 16 months, Maggie McGuire has learned a new meaning of gratitude. As a participant in theater and the dance team for the last four years at Osseo High School, the last year has been more difficult than she could have imagined.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities were put on hold and theater performances postponed, but in that hiatus, McGuire became more appreciative of the things she took for granted, like performing on stage or competing with her friends at a dance meet.
“We were grateful we were able to have a season at all,” McGuire said about competing in dance this season. During her time with coaches and teammates, McGuire, a captain on the team for the past two years, found those relationships to be closer than just an athletic team. “I found a family with Osseo dance,” she said.
On stage, McGuire got to perform in the school’s most recent musical, Little Women. With uncertainty around whether a production could be pulled off, McGuire was thankful she had one final performance before graduating. “I was glad to take the stage one last time,” she said.
When she was not on the dance floor or on stage, McGuire took several AP classes and a diverse workload of electives. Next year, she will attend the College of St. Benedict’s to study psychology and possibly minor in anthropology and theater. “I want to keep theater in my life as long as possible,” she said. “You can never age out of theater.”
For those just starting what McGuire is about to leave, she encourages all high school students what she learned this year: don’t take anything for granted.
“It’s super important to get involved,” she said. “It’s important to live in the moment and be grateful for every opportunity you have.”
