With the start of what is almost certain to be an uncertain 2020-21 school year as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 virus, administrators and teachers in the Osseo School District are preparing for a safe return using a hybrid model of both classroom and distance learning. But not everyone in the district is convinced returning to in-person learning is a safe option – at least not yet.
A group called “Anti-Racists for a Better District 279” last Thursday staged a protest outside district offices to air their concerns about the safety of returning to the classroom. Renee Sagmoe said about 150 people attended the rally, which was held while the school board was conducting an online work session. The group, which also staged a protest last month in the wake of the George Floyd death that led to the board passing an anti-racism resolution, doesn’t believe the school has done enough to ensure their safety once classes resume on Sept. 8.
Sagmoe taught elementary music in the district for 32 years at Garden City Elementary in Brooklyn Center and is ready to return as a substitute teacher, but not until she sees a better safety plan.
“Some people said ‘don’t call it a protest,’ but it was a protest,” Sagmoe said. “We were protesting the opening of schools for the safety of all staff and students. We want to open schools with distance learning until the district has an actual safety plan and things are clean. I don’t believe there is any type of sanitation plan in place yet and that’s what the teachers are all worried about. We want to promote the distance learning at least to start the year. We’re not saying for the whole year.
“We’d just like to start that way and see where the numbers are at maybe in a month and then see if we can open safely,” she continued. “We honestly feel the school board doesn’t have a safe plan for us to go back. They’re just saying ‘Open.’ When we ask about cleaning they say teachers can do that between classes. Well, are they going to give us time to do that? We just want to ensure there will actually be protocol and a plan that’s developed by the district. Teachers shouldn’t have to do their own cleaning.”
The Anti-Racists for a Better District 279 group consists of several task forces. Thursday’s rally was organized by a group of less than 10 people that calls themselves the “Safe Return to Schools” task force. Sagmoe said a task force is created whenever they see a need.
“We wanted to rally together and try to show the school board that we want to still teach, but we want to do it safely from a distance,” Sagmoe said. “We thought it was kind of ironic that the school board is still not meeting in person. They’re still meeting online even though they have a meeting room that’s way larger than any classroom. I think it’s ironic that five of them can’t meet in a huge boardroom but they want to put us together in a classroom when you don’t really have a plan. That’s what the protest was about.”
Osseo Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre announced at the most recent online board meeting the district’s plan to use the hybrid learning model to start the school year using Governor Tim Walz’s “Safe Learning Plan” as a guide. All students pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade will be attending in-person classes on a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday basis with Friday designated as a distance learning day for all.
McIntryre said the district continues working on a plan to keep everyone safe when students and staff return.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted everything we thought was ‘normal’ about starting a new school year, and we recognize the stress that our staff and families are experiencing,” McIntrye said in a statement. “Based on the state’s Safe Learning Plan, on July 31 I recommended starting the school year in the hybrid model. Since then, my team has been in regular contact with county and state officials to monitor virus activity in the county and in our communities. We know we will need to be nimble and prepared to pivot among the three safe learning scenarios throughout the year, based on virus activity and state guidance. While there are varying opinions about the ‘right’ way to start, I am confident that our employees are sharing their perspectives out of their love for the students they serve.”
Sagmoe said another concern is the fact many of the schools BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) population lack necessary resources and medical care to help keep coronavirus at bay, and she was happy so many enthusiastically showed up on Thursday.
“Our concern in going back to school is that it affects the BIPOC community,” Sagmoe said. “The COVID numbers are much higher for that group of people. We’re worried if people don’t have resources to get medical help that they’re bringing the disease to school.
“We had signs, chants and there was a lot horn-honking,” Sagmoe said. “It was extremely loud, but they weren’t meeting at the district office. It would’ve been cool if they were in the building because it was super-loud. The main thing we’re worried is people of color don’t have medical help or resources. We want to make sure everyone stays safe and ensures learning goes on. That was one of our main pushes.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.