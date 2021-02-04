By Tom Fenton
Graduation and dropout rates in the Osseo Area School District continue to show significant gaps between racial groups.
In a presentation to the School Board on Jan. 26, school officials described several aspects of student achievement during the World’s Best Workforce Report. The presentation was given by Michael Lehan, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Achievement, and Jeremy Willey, the district’s Director of the Department of Learning and Achievement.
Among the more alarming numbers revealed was a glaring difference in graduation and dropout rates between white and Asian students compared to students of color.
“It’s so hard to read this report and hear it,” said newly appointed Board Chair Kelsey Dawson-Walton. “Year after year, the data we see tells the exact same story. It’s so alarming to me.
“I appreciate the district’s responses. I think they’re great tactics to address the disparities we’re seeing. To turn this around, it’s not only the responsibility of our own staff. It’s also the responsibility of our families and our students.”
The district is required by state law to submit a World’s Best Workforce Plan annually and to share the findings in a public meeting. The purpose of the presentation was to examine data points related to the district’s plan and for the Board to learn about current strategic improvement efforts where numbers fall short of expectations.
The report — originally presented in detail at a recent board work session and is available at District279.org — was broken into five segments: Each student is ready for kindergarten; each third-grader can read at grade level; each student graduates from high school; each student is ready for college and a career; and the achievement gap is closed on all state-mandated measures.
It’s the latter that raised eyebrows among Board members.
Four-year graduation rates showed white and Asian students are graduating at 91 and 90%, respectively. The number for Black students dropped to 78%, Hispanic students at 68%, multi-racial at 65% and 56% for American Indians.
White and Asian students showed a dropout rate of 3%. Black and American Indian students are dropping out at the rate of 9%, Hispanic students 12% and multi-racial at 15%.
“This continues to be concerning data,” Board member Tanya Simons said. To me, it comes down to what is the practical insight to actually create a change of these outcomes. That’s entirely our strategy so we can drive the change that we need and want to do. The desire is here in this district to take bold action to make change happen, and I think this board is ready to do that. It is difficult to talk about where our faults are, and they are really big faults. They are big areas to be addressed.”
Lehan and Willey laid out plans to help reduce this gap, including emphasizing the importance of relationships between students, teachers, families and the community. District staff also has completed an Equity Context Analysis Process to further develop the plan.
“As you know, we have been in a variety of learning models since last year, which has interrupted our traditional schooling experience and traditional ways in which we assess continued scholarly growth,” Lehan said. “You will see different methodologies as we begin to make meaning from the data we have. We continue to be reflective of our work and stay committed so we emerge with this reality with greater resilience to improve.”
“I feel this is further evidence for the need to get kids back in school so we can provide equitable outcomes for all of our students,” Board member Heather Douglass said.
BOARD NOTES
In other news from the meeting, Jean Fox – an Education Support Professional at Park Center High School – addressed the board with concerns about distance learning and the future for her and her colleagues. There are about 800 ESPs employed by the district.
“Every day proves to be the same kind of challenge, either with my Wi-Fi or our students and I watch three siblings struggle at home,” said Fox, who is in her 15th year with the district. “This proves to be very frustrating and disheartening for them.
“As ESPs, it’s rewarding supporting our students. But in a year with no contract, we don’t know if our hours will be cut, and our health insurance is going up. At this time, ESPs are not sure what tomorrow will bring at times. I stand here in hopes we will not be the last ones to know or the first ones to go.
“This is more than a job. We are the mission of ESPs It is with great pride I tell you that ESPs help our students support their dreams so they can be successful in and out of the classroom.”
McIntyre acknowledge the job the ESPs have done in an unprecedented school year dominated by model learning changes due to COVID-19.
“Our ESPs work very hard every day,” McIntyre said. “In a year so different on every level, we are incredibly thankful for their efforts to help our students.”
Also, McIntyre said the district has received about 1,500 applications from families with children in kindergarten through second grade for “Online 279,” a remote-only school that will debut for the 2021-22 school year. He added they also have received about 50 applications from families outside the district, which will be allowed in the new format.
