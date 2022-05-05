Future Osseo enrollment projections discussed by School Board

At the April 26 Osseo School Board meeting, enrollment projections and future recommendations were discussed about schools in the district. John Morstad, executive director of finance and operations, spoke about recent statistics and recommendations from ECMAC (Enrollment and Capacity Management Advisory Committee).
Coming into this school year, 20,297 students were projected to be enrolled in the area schools. The actual enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 20,051, down 24 from last year’s number of 20,075. Those numbers are up from the lowest total in 2021 with only 19,679 students enrolled, due to the pandemic.
Next year’s projection is slated to be 20,298, and those numbers are set to increase each year, with the projection in 2027 to be 21,291.
Because of the rising enrollment projections, several schools are slated to be over-capacity by 2027, including Fernbrook Elementary, Osseo Middle School, and Maple Grove Senior High. Also, several schools are projected to be under-capacity by 2027, including Crest View and Fair Oaks Elementary, and North View Middle School, among others.
Another factor that has affected and will continue to affect enrollment and capacity is the 279 Online Program, which began during the pandemic. The capacity was originally set for 2,011 students this year, but just over 900 students have enrolled thus far. Of those roughly 900 students, 143 are open enrolled, which correlates to 16.7%.
With all the information, ECMAC, made up of 26 community members, including 12 staff members and three board members, has made several recommendations regarding the future of enrollment and capacity in the district. For over-capacity schools, they recommend a new elementary school in the rapidly developing northwest Maple Grove area and overall considerations for boundary changes to balance capacity among schools in the district.
At the secondary level, ECMAC recommends an addition to Maple Grove Senior High to address the rising enrollment capacity, as well as an increase in capacity for media center spaces in all three senior high schools and cafeteria spaces in Maple Grove and Osseo Senior Highs.
For under-capacity schools, ECMAC recommends two options for the elementary school level: repurposing an existing elementary school to provide for other community needs and considering boundary changes. At the secondary level, they recommend again considering boundary changes and relocating programs to better utilize available space.
“It is evident to me that we have to make some shifts coming forward,” Board Member Heather Douglass said at the meeting regarding boundary changes.
“It is becoming apparent that we are approaching the time to have that conversation,” Morstad said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.