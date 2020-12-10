During the next legislative session, the Anoka-Hennepin School District will ask the state for increased funding, flexibility and levies to help cover rising costs during the pandemic.
The School Board reviewed a draft version of its legislative priorities for the 2021 session Nov. 23.
To help stabilize funding, the district is asking the state to temporarily allow districts to use either 2020 or 2021 enrollment numbers when determining funding, whichever is higher. Al Ickler, Anoka-Hennepin’s director of community and government relations, described the recent drop in enrollment in the district as an anomaly, saying the district expects numbers to return to normal next year.
“Enrollment across the country and the state and in our district is down because of the unusual circumstances,” Ickler said.
The district also wants to see a 2% increase on the general education funding formula both years of the biennium. The district acknowledged the state’s projected $2.4 billion deficit but expects a severe budget crunch without some form of additional funding, according to district documents.
“The reality is that we do have increasing costs and increasing demands for things because of the pandemic, and we do need to see a funding increase even under these extraordinary conditions that the state faces,” Ickler said.
Anoka-Hennepin also is asking for greater flexibility in three areas, including staffing, teacher compensation and updates to educational standards.
It wants more flexibility when it comes to teacher licensure for filling teaching positions.
It also wants the Legislature to adjust portions of how Q Comp — a program that ties additional teacher compensation to performance — is awarded. Specifically, the district wants the state to change the baseline year for compensation linked to student performance.
About 20% of the pay teachers can receive through Q Comp is based on goals for student achievement, and those goals are measured by MCA scores from year to year. Because the MCA was waived in 2020 thanks to COVID-19, the district would have to compare 2021 MCA scores to 2019. Due to the impact of the pandemic, the district doesn’t think that’s a good comparison and would like to see the baseline year for comparison changed, possibly to 2021. That would mean teachers next year would automatically receive the portion of Q Comp pay that would otherwise be based on year-over-year comparisons.
In addition, the district also hopes to delay the adoption of new English language arts, social studies and science standards by one year to reduce costs. The development and adoption process costs the district somewhere between $2 million and $5 million each time standards are changed, according to board documents.
On the long-term side the district has two priorities it continues to ask the state for that have become more important in light of the pandemic.
First is an increase to the safe schools levy, to help meet students’ mental and chemical health needs.
Specifically the district is asking to increase the levy from $36 to $50 per student. That would have an estimated budget impact of approximately $600,000, according to board documents.
Board Member Jeff Simon pointed out that increasing the safe school levy would impact residents during the pandemic. Though he also noted that if the Legislature allowed the increase, the local school boards would determine when and if their local levy increased.
Second, the district wants the state to increase its aid given for the special education cross subsidy. In Minnesota the state mandates all school districts provide alternative placements for special education students who need them, but that mandate is not fully funded. To make up the difference, districts use general education money to subsidize special education, and that money is called the special education cross subsidy. In Anoka-Hennepin, that subsidy amounted to $36.9 million in the 2018 fiscal year, according to district documents.
The priorities will come before the board again in December for final approval.
