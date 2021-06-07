Maple Grove seniors Zach Hopp and Sydney Friederich were announced as the school’s Triple ‘A’ Award winners for 2020-21.
The Triple ‘A’ Award was established in 1988 and is the most prestigious award issued by the Minnesota State High School League. It is given annually to two high school seniors who maintain a 3.0+ grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
SYDNEY FRIEDERICH
As a member of both the National Honors Society and the Green Club, Friederich spent a lot of time participating in clubs and activities outside of the classroom. She has also played varsity golf since eighth grade and won the 2019 state championship with the varsity soccer team.
Along with athletics, she participated in choir for all four years of high school and is a part of Crimson Harmony, the top mixed choir in the school. Inside the classroom, Friederich took nine Advanced Placement courses while maintaining a 4.117 GPA.
Next year she will be attending college to study chemical engineering. “My goal one day is to engineer new products and processes that are ecological to better the human impact on the environment,” Friederich said.
She added that her favorite high school memories included attending hockey and football games, learning Spanish, singing in choir, and having fun with her friends.
ZACH HOPP
Hopp, a PSEO student, is the captain for the Maple Grove Boys Swim and Dive Team and also plays oboe in the Crimson Winds, the school’s top band, as well as guitar in the top jazz ensemble.
He plans to attend the University of Maine in the fall and major in mechanical engineering. Hopp also is planning to continue his swimming career on the university’s varsity team and his music by participating in jazz ensembles.
Hopp said one of his favorite high school memories is sitting in the band hallway in the mornings and listening to the jazz ensembles practice. “It’s really fun to hear the progression the newer members make, and I get to begin my day listening to some good music,” he said.
