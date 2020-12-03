The holidays can be a stressful time under normal circumstances. Of course, 2020 is anything but typical.
With most Minnesota schools on distance learning plans due to COVID-19, meal planning for families has posed an additional challenge. Thanks to a continuing grant from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, students in the Osseo School District can get free meals while not in school.
The program started on Nov. 20 and will continue through the duration of the full-time distance learning period. Free breakfast and lunch will be offered at the district’s 26 sites weekdays from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A pack of meals for the weekend will be provided on Fridays.
District 279 prepares about 6,000 breakfasts and lunches every day for students, and that number is expected to increase.
“Our staff has shown their commitment to Osseo area schools families by being extremely flexible,” said Irfan Chaudry, assistant director of food and nutrition for Osseo School District. “They have adapted as things have continued to change by being creative with production and serving methods. Our staff have also embraced changes in menus, ordering, logistics and day to day operations with a positive attitude.
“They’ve made life look as normal as possible without letting our students feel the impact. I’m proud of how our staff have answered the call by making necessary changes to incorporate Distance Learning Academy meals, as well as meals during our hybrid learning and full-time distance learning models.”
The meal program also includes students in Kidstop and daycare students. The food service staff also has reached out to home school families to inform them of meal availability.
“We are learning first-hand from the families picking up meals just how much they appreciate it, Chaudry said. “Families calling in to request the meal delivery have cited different reasons that indicate there is need for these meals.”
