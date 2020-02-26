The Minnesota State Board of Trustees and Chancellor Devinder Malhotra announced three final candidates for the next president of North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.
Two of the three candidates hail from out of state, while one candidate is internal to the college.
Reagan Romali, Rolando Garcia and Jesse Mason have all been named as finalists for the president position. Garcia and Romali are from California and Florida, respectively, while Mason is an internal candidate.
Currently, Jeff Williamson serves as interim president of the college. He was appointed to the position after former President Barbara McDonald resigned her post and accepted the position of President at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth in 2019.
Mason has served as provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at NHCC since 2018. He has previously served as dean of academic affairs for Century College from 2015-2018, among other academic positions. He holds a doctorate from the University of Minnesota.
Romali has served as the superintendent and president of the Long Beach Community College District in California since 2017. She served as president of Harry S. Truman College in Illinois from 2011-2017 and as associate dean of the Community College of Qatar from 2010-2011, as well as other positions. She holds a doctorate from Walden University.
Garcia has served as president of the Judson A. Samuels South Campus of Broward College in Florida since 2015. He served as dean of academic resources and assessment at the college from 2014 to 2015. He previously served as dean of learning and technology resources at Northern Virginia Community College from 2011-2014, and various capacities at Miami Dade College from 2002-2011. He has a doctorate from Florida International University.
Each candidate has participated in a candidate forum. The forums were video recorded and can be live-streamed at nhcc.edu/president-info.
The Board of Trustees is expected to announce its decision in March for the new president of the college.
