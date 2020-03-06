stm

STMA Middle School East has named its February students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Taylor Hanson, Presley Adrian, Greta Crowell, Isabelle Aquino and Grace Larson. Back row: Dylan Ryan, Sophia Satre, CLaire Graunke, Narrissa Ley, Halle Hicks and Evan Blanchette. Not pictured: Emma Formo-Reck and Treyson Cornillez.

