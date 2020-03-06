stm

St. Michael Elementary School named its February students of the month. They include front row, left to right, first-graders, Jaxon Johnson Myers, Regina Sanchez Hernandez, Alyssa Besst, Claire Grundy, Clara Nylund, Burke Flam, Wyatt Janssen and Violet Comforti. Second row are second-graders, Wesley Eull, Nora Dubay, Jaxon Herron, Alasdair England, and Cade Marschel. Not pictured is second-grader Gavin Thomas. Third row are third-graders, Owen Quaal, Brock Wigfield, Avery Kolenda, Sapphira Hart, Tanner Heinen and Ava Courtney. Back row are fourth-graders, Remington Filzen, Grady Robberson, Grant Carter, Ashton Morneau, Bellamy Boe, Adison Tourville, Balram Persaud and Benjamin Tiffany.

