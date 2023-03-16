It appears with the addition of Prairie View Middle School in Otsego, and the reconfiguration of grades in the southern reaches of the Elk River Area School District, District 728 officials have about four to five years before explosive growth will start to wreak havoc.

That’s nothing new for the eighth largest school district in the state. Explosive growth is nothing new in Rogers and Otsego. What is different is enrollment growth in the center and northern reaches of the school district have tapered off considerably and in some cases it is declining.

