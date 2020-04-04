In efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “flatten the curve,” the Elk River Area School District will be holding all meetings via teleconference until further notice.
The board approved the action at an in-person meeting on March 23. Administrative Services Manager Londa Chambers said live streaming will be in place for the school board meeting on April 13. A recorded version of the meeting will also be posted to the District 728 website after the meeting.
Superintendent Daniel Bittman said the district, along with districts throughout the state, have been working with the Minnesota School Boards Association for the past month on how to implement electronic meetings to support social distancing.
“This was not unanticipated,” Bittman said. “This tool has always been in place for school districts — this is an opportunity for us to implement it.”
Bittman said the district decided to hold meetings electronically after “continued guidance around social distancing” from the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education.
Social distancing is an effort to slow the spread of the virus by keeping people away from each other to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission. The goal is to limit the number of people who are infected at any one time in order to not overload the capacity of the health care system.
Recommendations for social distancing include keeping at least 6 feet away from other people, working from home if you are able to, and staying home as often as possible even outside of work. If you are out in public, be sure to wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
Bittman said school districts are not legally required to video record school board meetings, but the Elk River Area School District has done so in order to be transparent and allow those who want to watch the meeting but couldn’t attend to do so.
“We want to continue to do that and be able to do that, even when we conduct meetings remotely or electronically,” Bittman said.
The board will use the video conferencing platform Zoom. Bittman said the district is still working through the abilities of the platform, but the intent is to allow residents to stream the meeting and participate in the open forum portion as desired.
“Individuals, like they have done before, will have the opportunity to express any thoughts they might have and that will also be a part of the records,” Bittman said.
Bittman said while the district could have canceled the meetings, that wouldn’t have been an option, because the district is continuing to provide services to employees, students and the community throughout the course of the pandemic and will need the board to review certain items.
“We continue to be transparent, we continue to engage our community, we continue to appreciate the collaboration with our cities, our counties, our townships, our chambers and our local businesses,” Bittman said. “Now, more than ever, we recognize the important role school districts have beyond the education of students. We are grateful to provide support and leadership during these unprecedented times.”
Minnesota reported 287 cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-19 related death as of Wednesday, but testing has been restricted due to having limited testing supplies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.