Elk River School Board members are sworn into office

(Submitted photo)

Newly-elected members of the Elk River School Board were sworn into office on Jan. 9. Pictured, left to right, are: Superintendent Dan Bittman, Sara Weis, Mindy Freiberg, John R. Anderson and Sarah Hamlin.

Three new members of the Elk River Area School Board and one incumbent were sworn in Monday, Jan. 9. The board welcomed new members John Anderson, Mindy Freiberg and Sarah Hamlin. They and incumbent Sara Weis were elected this past November.

They were sworn in by Superintendent Dan Bittman. Each of them were also asked to read and sign a code of ethics.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments