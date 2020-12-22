They’re back.
Well, almost.
While students and their families prepare to enjoy the holiday break, they’ll be also be getting ready for an eventual return to in-person learning during a two-tiered phase-in plan released last Friday by Osseo Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre.
Under the plan, students in kindergarten through second grade will return to full-time in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students in grades 3 to 5 are scheduled to resume in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 1. Parents who want their children to remain in distance learning are allowed to apply to the district’s Distance Learning Academy.
All students will return from the winter break in distance learning from Jan. 4-12. Secondary students (grades 6 to 12) will remain in distance learning until further notice.
McIntyre said he is grateful for the efforts of everyone, especially parents, involved in the district since the realities of COVID-19 hit last spring.
“As I think about all we have gone through in the past nine months, I am grateful for all the extra effort you have invested in your child’s education,” McIntyre said. “You have done things you never expected to do to support your children, and I’m confident your child will never forget what you’ve done.
“You have been outstanding partners with your child’s teachers and school and have shown remarkable support, resilience and commitment. We’ve always said ‘You are your child’s most important teacher.’ This year, that statement could not be any more true. Parents have been heroes, both to your children and to our staff, and your partnership is greatly appreciated.”
There will be no school or child care for early childhood through grade five from Jan. 13 to 15 to provide staff time to prepare for students’ physical return to buildings. All other grades will report to school those days.
Bus transportation will resume on Jan. 19. Kidstop before and after-school care will resume for these students. Emergency child care will remain in effect for grades 3 to 5 from Jan. 19 to 29 and will no longer be available starting Feb. 1. Busing will be resume for grades 3 to 5 when they return on Feb. 1.
ADDITIONAL SAFETY MEASURES IMPLEMENTED
All early childhood through elementary schools will continue to comply with state health and safety guidance, including implementing school safety plans, requiring face coverings (specific exemptions are allowed), encouraging handwashing/use of hand sanitizer, and limiting visitors to buildings.
Among the new changes to safety measures include:
• School staff will be required to wear face masks and face shields.
• Staff will have access to self-administered COVID-19 saliva tests every two weeks.
• The elementary social distancing recommendation has been reduced. Classrooms will be arranged in pods. Clear barriers will be installed where needed.
McIntyre said he is looking forward to seeing students in the buildings while continuing to express his gratitude to parents – some of whom had to give up jobs to stay home with their children.
“As I look forward to winter break, I’m thinking about everything we’ve dealt with since last March, when the COVID-19 pandemic ‘got real,’” McIntyre said. “As caregivers, parents suddenly became teachers, and have been stretched in ways never before imagined as they managed their own work responsibilities while also supervising their child’s education.
“Parents have been patient and understanding, extending us tremendous grace as we responded to the immediate crisis last spring and then reinvented how to do school for an entire school year amid evolving pandemic circumstances and changing state directives.”
