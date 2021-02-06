The Elk River Area School District has received approval from the state to bring most middle and high school students back to school for in-person learning for four days per week on Feb. 16.
School officials presented their proposal to officials from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education, Sherburne County Public Health and members of one of the state’s nine regional support teams, according to Superintendent Dan Bittman.
“I am happy to report our plan was approved,” Bittman told the Star News on the evening of Jan. 27.
The Minnesota Department of Education allows three grade levels to return to a building at a time, and officials granted an exception at Zimmerman Middle and High School where additional mitigation strategies may be needed.
Bittman said on Jan. 25 during his update to the School Board that District 728 officials believe students at ZM/HS can be separated well enough in school and use different entrances and exits to facilitate the exception.
Students in grades 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 will return to school on Feb. 16 (all grades except 10th grade). The school week will consist of in-person learning Monday through Thursday and distance learning on Fridays.
Tenth grade students will return to school on March 1, and will also have a four-day school week in person and do distance learning on Fridays. Bittman told parents in a letter that the decision to hold back 10th grade students instead of another grade was based on factors such as student achievement, credits needed for graduation and the number of students in each grade.
Teachers and school staff will have time for teacher prep, cleaning the facility and other housekeeping matters like contact tracing.
Students in grades K-2 returned to school nearly two weeks ago, and children in grades 3-5 returned to school on Feb. 1.
Students at Westwood Elementary School, a 3-5 school in Zimmerman, started when the kids in grades K-2 did at other elementary schools in the district.
Students and staff are still subject to COVID-19 testing, and those who test positive or are exposed need to quarantine.
Bittman said some quarantining has already been needed at the elementary school level during the first week back.
District 728 officials in making their case pointed to relatively low numbers of students and staff who have tested positive of late. There was a total of 55 elementary and secondary students and staff who tested positive in the week of Nov. 9-15. That number has dropped to under 10 the week of Jan. 11-17.
The Minnesota Safe Learning Plan indicates that school districts using a distance or hybrid learning model that experience a declining level of viral activity in the school and/or surrounding community may shift their learning models to a less restrictive model.
The state used county case rate numbers to make decisions at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, but the Elk River Area School District was given some flexibility based on how many counties it serves.
Approval from MDH, MDE, county officials and the regional support team assigned to District 728 noted the 14-day case rates in the school district’s supporting documentation have come down considerably since Nov. 8-21.
The five counties in the school district averaged 191 cases per 10,000 people in each county. The highest mark was in Sherburne County during the time frame with a number of 221.06 per 10,000.
The county averages came down to 40.24 for the weeks of Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, a 79% drop since Nov. 8-21. The latest numbers average 46.33 between the five counties.
Bittman said District 728 officials are thrilled to know they are back for in-person learning, but said he knows there is no guarantee it will be able to continue to do so and some parents will want their children to continue using the distance learning model.
The superintendent said Plan B if state officials hadn’t approved their preferred plan, they would have asked to go back to a hybrid model.
“We recognize ‘in-person’ learning is not wanted by every family,” Bittman stated.
Students and families were able continue to operate in a distance learning mode. They will not be attending daily Google Meets as they did previously. Instead, much of the learning will be self-paced with independent online lessons through Schoology.
These students will have opportunities to check in with their teachers with Google Meets at least twice a week. There will be a mix of pre-recorded lessons and live lessons with options for connecting with teachers during designated office meeting times, intervention groups and hands-on courses.
The superintendent has urged the public all along to help school children by following state guidelines and implementing the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health. They include:
•Wear a face covering when outside your home.
•Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from persons not in your household if possible.
•Protect yourself and others by washing your hands often with soap and water, covering your cough, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•Frequently clean all commonly touched surfaces (i.e. doorknobs, countertops).
•If you are sick, stay home.
The school district will continue to closely monitor case rate numbers as well as other data. If data suggests it is not safe to remain in an in-person learning model, it will shift to and/or maintain a more restrictive learning model, Bittman stated.
“It will take all of us, working together, to keep our students in school,” Bittman said.
Jim Boyle is the Managing Editor of the Elk River Star News.
