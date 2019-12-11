The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School Board heard that enrollment continues a slight decline.
Director of Finance and Operations Gary Kawlewski said the Oct. 1 enrollment was 5,653, which was down about 42 students from the previous year’s Oct. 1 enrollment but virtually met the projection.
He noted that the five-year growth average is decreasing and is currently at minus-13 students per year. The enrollment decline over the past five years is minus 66 students or a mius 1.17% decrease. He shared that the enrollment growth looks to be on a slight decline the next three to five years. Wright County births really affect the district’s numbers. Kawlewski said the 2018-19 kindergarten enrollment was above the projection by one student and he is hoping that the district can continue to beat kindergarten enrollment projections over the next five years.
The district typically loses more students than it gains through open enrollment. The largest number of those students go to Rockford and Delano. The district gains from Maple Lake and Howard Lake-Waverly Winsted. One positive thing to note is that, typically, there is a decline in enrollment from Oct. 1 to June 1, especially in grades nine to 12. However, the amount of students lost in grades nine to 12 last year was less than it has been for the last four years. There was also a net gain last year in other grade levels. During the last 22 years, the district has only had two other years of enrollment growth during the year (2000-01 and 2001-02).
Kawlewski is hopeful that, someday, the district won’t lose any students during the school year.
With all of the known information regarding various factors such as the current housing market, economic conditions, Wright County births, and open enrollment, Kawlewski revealed the new projection for the 2020-21 school year is 5,650 (a decrease of three students from this year).
Policy Revisions
In other news, revisions were made to the following district policies due to legislative action and MSBA (Minnesota School Boards Association) recommendations.
• 419 – Tobacco-Free Environment: Possession and Use of Tobacco, Tobacco-Related Devices and Electronic Delivery Devices. Brief Description: Statutory change adding electronic devices and definition of smoking.
• 601 – School District Curriculum and Instruction Goals. Brief Description: Statutory change adding dyslexia screening and additional reporting requirements.
• 603 – Curriculum Development. Brief Description: Statutory change requiring information to students who do not meet or exceed MN academic standards.
• 613 – Graduation Requirements. Brief Description: Statutory changes revise Graduation Assessment and Graduation Credit Requirements.
• 616 – School District System Accountability. Brief Description: Statutory change adds items to school performance report. Updated District Continuous Improvement Process.
• 620 – Credit for Learning. Brief Description: Statutory change deletes North Central Association of Colleges and Schools from eligible institution definition.
- Compiled by
Aaron Brom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.