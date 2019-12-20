The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Dist. 877 School Board approved the 2019 Payable 2020 tax levy of $19,636353.
The levy total is $4,386,253 more or an increase of 28.76% (in total school property taxes) than the Pay 2019 levy. During the Truth in Taxation Presentation
Director of Finance and Operations Gary Kawlewski said taxpayers likely saw an increase in residential homestead valuations due to county assessments. The taxable market value for the district as a whole is up an estimated 7.58 % while the net tax capacity value is up an estimated 6.37%. As a result, most individual taxpayers will see some form of an increase in the school portion of their property taxes.
The increase this year is mostly due to the passing of the operating referendum Nov. 5. However, the district’s levy is also increasing due to the changes in the state aid equalization for many levy categories. Many of the district’s levy categories have a levy and state aid component. The levy portion typically goes up as the valuation of the district goes up. The aid portion will go down in a corresponding fashion. The district is under levying in the debt excess reduction category by $300,000 to minimize the tax impact and reduce the fund balance in the debt service fund. There have also been some changes in expenditure estimates for some current levy components. The district also has some prior year levy adjustments for some levy components that are based on actual expenditures.
In closing, Kawlewski shared two big “takeaways” from his report. First, he revealed that the final tax impact for the operating levy referendum that passed in November 2019 will be slightly less than the published tax impact due to higher overall property value increases than what was originally projected.
Also, even though the levy passed in November, the district will pay less in taxes than some of our neighboring districts including St. Michael-Albertville, Delano, Watertown-Mayer and Rockford, making BHM Schools a good value for its residents.
Compiled by
Aaron Brom
