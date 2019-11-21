buff
Aaron Brom

Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Schools (BHM) was successful in passing their proposed operating levy referendum that will generate an additional $750 per student for the next five years.

More than 5,500 residents showed up to the polls on Election Day, and a record number of early voters (more than 1,600) voted to approve question with 4,233 Yes votes and 3,030 No votes.

Funds generated from the referendum will only maintain the high-quality programs and services that are already in place in BHM Schools. It will NOT add back the over $1.3 million cuts made for the 2019-20 school year as a result from last year’s failed operating levy referendum election.

Tags

Load comments