The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Dist. 877 School Board heard a report regarding Preliminary Capital Outlay for 2020-21.
Each year the Director of Buildings and Grounds, John Heltunen, meets with school head engineers and administration to go over the needs for each building.
Heltunen has two budgets that he uses to divide the requests into: Capital Facilities Budget — includes the annual budget for lease/levy, equipment to take care of facilities, and addition or remodel requests; and Long Term Facility Maintenance (LTFM) Budget — includes the annual Health and Safety budget, Health and Safety project recommendations, and repair or replacement needs and requests of existing facilities. This year the Capital Facilities Budget requests is just over $4.5 million. The list of district-wide requests for the LTFM Budget (which is a list of projects for the next 10-years) is just over $25.2 million. All requests will not be fulfilled because of limited funds in both budgets.
Heltunen and district administration will review the requests, and Heltunen will present a list of suggested projects in a final Capital Outlay Budget proposal to the board later this spring.
Memorandum
In other news, the board approved the Memorandum of Agreement establishing an alternative teacher professional pay system with Education Minnesota - Buffalo (EM-Buffalo).
This agreement allows the district and EM-Buffalo to continue the Program for Professional Development (PPD). The PPD program will continue for the 2020-21 school year. PPD allows teachers to earn performance pay in three categories: 1) school-wide goals; 2) observations; and 3) measures of student achievement.
-Compiled by
Aaron Brom
