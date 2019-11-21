Veterans have been honored for 10 years and counting at Dayton Elementary School.

Last Monday was no different. On Nov. 11, students, vets and Dayton Lions members gathered in honor of Veterans Day. “We began our day with a school-wide assembly in the gym to hear a few words about Veterans Day and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, a powerful pledge of over 500 voices,” Dayton Elementary School staff member and event organizer Cathy Malone said.

The Dayton Lions partnered with the students to set up a lunch for veterans students invited. The lunch room tables were transformed with white table cloths, glass plates, and flower and candle decorations.

The halls of the school transformed prior to the celebration of service members too. In mid-October students received background information about Veterans Day and a blank medal coloring sheet to complete for their favorite veteran. The medals were collected through the month and displayed in the front entryway of the school to greet visitors.

Other patriotic-inspired art filled the halls, including a bald eagle banner and American flags painted on maps.

