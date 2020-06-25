The Osseo School Board is down one member. Director Jessica Craig resigned from the School Board effective June 19. Her term was to end in January 2023. The School Board formally accepted her resignation June 23.
Craig did not respond to a request for a statement.
She did have a Facebook post on an account “Jessica Craig for District 279,” which has recently been deleted. The post stated that she was stepping down because the “current climate and culture under this school board and superintendent is not a good fit for myself and my family any longer.”
The post went on to say, “The ‘woke-scold’ culture has zero place in public education and it’s really a shame to see it come from staff, local leadership, and fellow board members.”
The School Board approved conducting a special election during the Nov. 3 General Election to fill the remaining two years of Craig’s term.
Those interested in running for the position can file affidavits of candidacy between July 28 and Aug. 11. Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 11200 93rd Ave. N., Maple Grove. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.
