Class of 2020, we know that you have missed out on a lot. Your entire final trimester at your school, sports and games, proms, gatherings, and more.
One of the most iconic events that you will be missing is your graduation day. You’ll receive your cap and gown and your diploma. But it won’t be the same. There will be no stage to cross and receive your diploma as family and friends look on from the audience.
We think this is a great time to look back and reminisce with you and your younger selves.
Back in 2008, we asked kindergarten students what they wanted to be when they grew up and what they needed to do to make that happen. Earlier this month we reached out and asked if these former kindergartners, now the Class of 2020, would share with us if their career plans had changed. We also asked how the end of the school year had impacted them. Below are the responses we received.
Remember those dreams you had back in kindergarten. The possibilities were endless. Your future possibilities are still endless. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Stay strong, confident and be ready to take on whatever life hands you. Congrats, Class of 2020!
- The Press staff
CLASS OF 2020
Brahima Ann — He was in Mrs. Carr’s kindergarten class at Fernbrook Elementary School. In 2008, he wanted to be a paleontologist when he grew up. In 2020, he said he wants to study computer engineering. He is a Maple Grove Senior High School. He will be attending St. Thomas University in the fall.
Megan Ault — She was in Ms. Swanson’s morning kindergarten class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, she wanted to be a veterinarian and would need to have a stethoscope. In 2020, she said, “My career plan has changed from wanting to be a veterinarian to becoming a teacher (either elementary or secondary math).”
My senior year: “I’m graduating from Osseo Senior High. I’m sad that my senior year had to end this way, but I’m excited for what my future holds at Colorado Christian University!”
Annalise Groff — She was in Mrs. Swanson’s afternoon class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, she wanted to be an artist and would need to have paint, an easel and paint shirt. In 2020, she said, “I am planning on attending University of Wisconsin Stout next year to major in graphic design.”
My senior year: “This year has definitely ended differently than we expected, but I feel like it has brought my classmates at Osseo Senior High and I closer together in a way. We have found creative ways to keep in touch and continue to make special memories while following social distancing regulations. Although this is a sad way to end my school career, it will definitely be one we all remember. Thank you for continuing to support the class of 2020 and for all the work all of the teachers are doing right now.”
Thomas Kampsula — He was in Mrs. Reiman’s morning kindergarten class at Fernbrook Elementary School. In 2008, he wanted to be a police officer. In 2020, he has a passion for the outdoors and driving. He is an out going person who enjoys having a good time.
Nick Kjome — He was in Ms. McCloud’s kindergarten class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, he wanted to be a dad of six kids and would need to get diapers and other baby stuff. In 2020, after laughing and cringing he said, “Yes, my plans have changed! I no longer want six kids. I’m going to St. Scholastica in Duluth to Nordic ski and study biology... career? Something that keeps me outside.”
My senior year: “It’s a bummer. I’m sad to miss out on things like my final orchestra concert; I’m not ready to leave Dr. Christa Dean. I miss my friends, too.”
Baili LaValle — She was in Mrs. Rod’s kindergarten class at Osseo Elementary School. In 2008, she wanted to be a teacher. In 2020, she said, “My career plans have changed since kindergarten. I no longer am pursuing a future as a teacher. I will be attending UWRV with a degree in business marketing.”
My senior year: “The end of the school at St. Michael-Albertville High School has been really sad for me. I am disappointed that we don’t get to end this together as a graduating class.”
Zach Majorowicz — He was in Mrs. Carr’s afternoon kindergarten class at Fernbrook Elementary. In 2008, he said he wanted to be a geologist. In 2020, he is undecided about a career choice today but wants to study mathematics in college. He is a senior at Maple Grove Senior High. He is one of four National Merit Scholars at MGSH and plans to attend University of St. Thomas in the fall. He said he wanted to be a geologist in 2008.
My senior year: When he was asked how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his senior year his response was, “It sucks.”
Gabriel Parkos — He was in Mrs. Swanson’s afternoon class at Elm Creek. In 2008, he wanted to be a firefighter. In 2020, he said, “I am now graduating from the STEM program at Blaine High School. I have a scholarship to attend Iowa State University and plan to major in mechanical engineering.”
My senior year: “This virtual school year has been stressful and I miss all the good things associated senior year like friends, teachers , parties and now virtual graduation. Online education is harder too, even though I ‘live’ online in many ways already. Hopefully, I won’t have virtual college too.”
Benjamin Pim — He was in Mrs. Reiman’s morning kindergarten class at Fernbrook Elementary School. In 2008, he wanted to be a police officer. In 2020, with everything going on, his plan is to attend North Hennepin Community College next year to get some of his basic classes out of the way. He wants to become a scientist. He is hopeful that after a year or two at North Hennepin he can attend a bigger school to finish his degree.
Kendall Potratz — She was in Mrs. Kapsner’s afternoon kindergarten class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, she wanted to be a dentist. In 2020, she said, “My career plans have changed. I am going to Winona State University for exercise science and then I hope to be a physical therapist.”
My senior year: “The end of this school year at Osseo Senior High has affected me in many ways. I missed out on my final softball season, prom, and graduation. I miss being in school and seeing all of my teachers and friends.”
Alex Roth — He was in Mrs. Carr’s morning Kindergarten class at Fernbrook Elementary. In 2008, he wanted to be an archaeologist. In 2020, he is now a senior at MGSH. He plans on attending University of Minnesota, Duluth where he will be studying environmental sustainability.
My senior year: His thoughts on how the pandemic has impacted his senior year is that it “completely destroyed it.”
Lauren Seeger — She was in Mrs. Swanson’s morning Kindergarten class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, she wanted to be a famous skater. In 2020, she said, “My career plans have changed a bit. Instead of wanting to be a famous skater, I now want to be a criminal defense attorney! I will be pursuing this at Barnard College of Columbia University in New York City next fall (if Covid-19 allows).”
My senior year: “My senior year has been greatly affected by covid. I am a lead role in a play that has been postponed indefinitely, and my graduation has been canceled twice, along with many other end of year festivities. I am grieving and trying to process the experiences I have lost and may lose next fall. I have also been furloughed from my current job and have lost my upcoming summer job, so I’ll be applying for unemployment soon. On a lighter note, I turned 18 while in quarantine, so I feel like I’m already staring the hardships of adulthood straight on! Adulting should be easy from now on, right?”
Hannah Wetzel — She was in Ms. McCloud’s kindergarten class at Elm Creek Elementary. In 2008, she wanted to be a fashion model and would need to get some fancy clothes. In 2020, she said, “Yes, my plans have definitely changed. In the fall, I will be attending St. Catherine University in St. Paul were I will be pursing a nursing degree with a minor in psychology. After college, I hope to work in the pediatric intensive care unit, I guess my future fashion will be scrubs.”
My senior year: “For my senior year, I have been taking PSEO classes at North Hennepin Community College. I have kept connected with Osseo High School by participating in the girls swim and dive team, Nordic ski team, and National Honor Society. While it is disappointing to be missing senior prom, commencement, and graduation parties, I know that it is more important to keep all of our friends and family safe.”
