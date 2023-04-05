Parents will be asked to submit transportation details to the school district earlier so routes can be determined sooner and have less changes, according to the transportation plan presented to the Independent School District 728 School Board at a meeting on March 13.
District Transportation Manager Kari Schugel presented the plan for the 2023-24 school year to the board. Schugel said creating routes for the students to ensure everyone who needs to is taken to school takes a while.
“We learned last fall that letting families wait until the week or two right before school led to us scrambling and having to add a route,” Schugel said.
Transportation requests will open April 10, and parents will have a 12-week window to complete the request through the parent portal. June 30 will be the last day the district will accept requests for students enrolled at that point. New enrollment student transportation requests will be taken through Aug. 28.
“(Aug. 28) is the magic cut-off date to help us get the school year off to a positive note,” Schugel said.
Schugel said that sounds scary but allows the district to print maps, driving instructions and student lists for the drivers, as well as have a test run before the first day of school. There will be a pause and then requests will resume and be processed the week of Sept. 18 and processed in the order received. Review of the stop location adjustments to parent and community requests will begin Oct. 2.
“These will be positive changes, but different for our community to see,” Schugel said.
School calendars to be aligned
The elementary and secondary schools calendars will be better aligned for the 2023-24 school year, according to a presentation given by Teaching and Learning Kelly Corbett to the Elk River Area School Board on March 13.
Corbett said the calendar committee takes a lot of things into consideration when creating the calendar, especially when the schools are on different schedules – elementary schools are on trimesters, middle schools are on quarters, and high school is on semesters. The committee also has to try and align master agreements, contract days, teacher workshop days, staff development days, breaks, student days, workshop days, and more.
For the proposed calendars, elementary schools will have 170 school days and the secondary schools will have 171. In previous years, elementary schools have had 169 days, while secondary schools have had 171.
Kindergarten and first grade students will continue to have orientation week, where half the students attend some days and the other half attends others.
“It’s just an easier transition for the students, rather than having the whole group of students at one time,” Corbett said.
Corbett said the only day not aligned on the calendar is March 8, 2024 when the elementary schools will have an end of trimester day. She also said the calendar looks different this year, as its color coded rather than using symbols.
One board member asked about adding additional days to use as a buffer for snow days.
District officials said in statute there are five e-learning days and the minimum requirement for school days is 165.
Another asked why the elementary, middle and high schools are on different schedules and if it would be possible to look into changing those to be the same. Superintendent Daniel Bittman said the schedules affect classes and staffing.
“It would take a couple years to study and do really well,” he said.
The calendars will come back to the board for approval on March 27.
